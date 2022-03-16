Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Selfie With Fiancé Jason Statham

Watch : Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Oh hey, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham!

The 34-year-old model shared a rare selfie with the 54-year-old actor to Instagram on Wednesday, March 16. The snapshot showed the couple posing for the camera while riding in a vehicle, with Rosie wearing a tan leather trench coat and sunglasses and Jason sporting a black jacket.

And that was just one of many pictures featured in the post. Among the images included in the series, captioned "Homebody," were snaps of Rosie and Jason's house, a shot of products from Rosie's makeup-and-skincare line, Rose Inc, and pictures of the stars' newborn daughter, Isabella. One adorable photograph showed the child wearing a pink onesie and another showed her napping in her bassinet.

Rosie and Jason welcomed Isabella, whose big brother Jack is 4, on Feb. 2. Rosie has shared a few pics of their children on social media in the past, but she tries to shield them from the limelight by not fully showing their faces.