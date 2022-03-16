Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Selfie With Fiancé Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is offering followers a glimpse inside her private world. Scroll on to see her sweet selfie with Jason Statham and the adorable pictures of their baby girl.

Watch: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Oh hey, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham!

The 34-year-old model shared a rare selfie with the 54-year-old actor to Instagram on Wednesday, March 16. The snapshot showed the couple posing for the camera while riding in a vehicle, with Rosie wearing a tan leather trench coat and sunglasses and Jason sporting a black jacket.

And that was just one of many pictures featured in the post. Among the images included in the series, captioned "Homebody," were snaps of Rosie and Jason's house, a shot of products from Rosie's makeup-and-skincare line, Rose Inc, and pictures of the stars' newborn daughter, Isabella. One adorable photograph showed the child wearing a pink onesie and another showed her napping in her bassinet.

Rosie and Jason welcomed Isabella, whose big brother Jack is 4, on Feb. 2. Rosie has shared a few pics of their children on social media in the past, but she tries to shield them from the limelight by not fully showing their faces.

The typically private actress has opened up about motherhood before, giving her best piece of advice during a December interview for Hailey Bieber's YouTube series "Who's In My Bathroom?"

"Being easy on yourself," she said, "because it is full on whether you're a stay-at-home mom, whether you're a working mom, it's a juggle and you take on a lot and just trying to be really kind to yourself and easy on yourself. And that's just from my own personal experience."

And she had a little bit to say about fatherhood too.

In an Instagram Q&A last April, she shared her favorite thing about the Fast & Furious star.

"That he's an amazing hands on Daddy," she replied about her partner of more than a decade (with the pair confirming their engagement in 2016). "A supportive and protective partner and he's pretty funny, too."

