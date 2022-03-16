Jared Leto Explains Why He Likes to Transform Into a Character For His Projects

Watch : Jared Leto Had "No Idea" About Coronavirus

Jared Leto is dedicated to his craft, but don't call him a method actor.

He admitted that his techniques are similar to that of famed method actors Daniel Day Lewis and Leonardo DiCaprio, but told Variety that he refers to his practice as "immersive work."

Though he didn't explain why he prefers one term over another, he noted that he chooses to put himself through sometimes grueling circumstances because "it's an opportunity to learn."

Most recently, he challenged himself to walk with a cane and learn to limp to play Marvel's Morbius for the upcoming film of the same title. "I don't want to get too specific because I'd like to keep some of that for myself," he said of the process. "But I leaned in—no pun unintended. I'm a sucker for a pun, but I didn't mean that. I worked with people who had this specific physical challenge and modeled it after that."