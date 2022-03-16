Kim Kardashian Reveals Boyfriend Pete Davidson's "My Girl Is a Lawyer" Tattoo Tribute

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official!

Despite any ongoing drama with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson is still going strong.

So strong, in fact, that the Saturday Night Live star is going above and beyond to show his affection for the SKIMS mogul. As Kim, 41, revealed on the March 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Pete, 28, has multiple tattoos dedicated to her.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked about recent speculation claiming Pete got her name inked on his chest, Kim confirmed "he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones." However, Kim clarified the "KIM" tribute isn't a tattoo, "It's actually a branding."

"Let me explain it," she continued. "He wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute, thank you! Oh my god!' Second, whatever, I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute.' But that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

While Pete has a few tattoos in honor of Kim, her "favorite" is one that reads, "My girl is a lawyer." As she told Ellen, "That one's really cute."