Norman Reedus Recovering After Suffering Concussion on Walking Dead Set

Norman Reedus is on the mend.
E! News can confirm Reedus was injured while on the Walking Dead set. "Norman suffered a concussion on set," an AMC spokesperson said in a statement. "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."
The star was due to take part in the Fandemic Tour but postponed his appearance to get some much-needed rest. "We are sending all of our thoughts and positive energy to Norman Reedus," the organizers announced on Instagram March 16. "Everyone in our amazing community knows how much he loves his fans, and he wants you to know how terrible he feels about the situation. However, we all want him to do what is best for his health. Let's send him all of our well-wishes and hope for a speedy recovery."
Reedus is set to star opposite Melissa McBride in the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff tentatively titled Daryl & Carol, which is reportedly set to premiere later this year.
Though not much has been revealed about the new show, Reedus previously told IMDb it will be "completely different" from the Walking Dead and other episodes that centered on Daryl and Carol.
And in a previous media release, Reedus shared that he couldn't wait to see what the future holds. "Daryl's relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick)," he shared. "I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can't wait to see where their ride goes from here."
The spinoff also indicated that Daryl and Carol were safe from the zombies and other foes, but the fate of other stars wasn't so clear. "I think they should always be worried about their favorites," McBride said with a laugh to E! News in August. "Even I'm worried about them."
However, fans now know that Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Maggie and Negan are going to make it out of the 11th and final season alive. They will go on to star in their own show, currently titled Isle of the Dead.
Morgan, who plays Negan, teased the series in a statement, saying, "I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe."
The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.