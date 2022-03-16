Dylan O'Brien Recalls "Really Struggling" After Near-Death 2016 Accident

Watch : Dylan O'Brien's Scary On-Set Accident

Dylan O'Brien couldn't imagine returning to work after his terrifying accident in 2016.



During a conversation with Bustle published March 16, the Teen Wolf alum shared how he dealt with being out of work after he was struck by a vehicle while filming a stunt on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

"I was really struggling," he told the publication. "I never stopped working until that accident. It's a really strange thing to have so much of my identity be my career and then have this thing happen to me where I was convinced that I couldn't do it anymore. I was just like, ‘I can't ever imagine being on another set.'"

During the 2016 incident, the 30-year-old sustained a concussion, brain trauma and a facial fracture after the motorcycle he was driving fell into a slide. Due to his injuries, he had to have facial surgery and filming on the Maze Runner production was subsequently delayed until he recovered. After completing the movie, Dylan decided to take time out of the public eye. Of that five-year period, he told the outlet, he was "reintroducing myself to myself."