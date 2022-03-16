Bradley Cooper Had the Sweetest Reaction to Will Smith Calling Him "Beautiful"

A bromance is born!
Will Smith found himself mesmerized by Bradley Cooper at the National Board of Review awards gala. The King Richard star—who won Best Actor for the role—motioned towards Bradley while onstage giving his acceptance speech.
"I look at Bradley Cooper," Will said, per USA Today. "I've seen pictures of him when he was young. He didn't look like this! He grew into that! He let the dream blossom inside of him! I can't even concentrate, he's so beautiful."
Later in the ceremony, a smiling Bradley said onstage to the actor, "I'm not gonna forget that, Will."
Bradley also appeared as a presenter at the ceremony, held on March 15 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. He presented Licorice Pizza co-stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman as the winners of the award for Best Breakthrough Performance.
The dramedy film also won Best Film and Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Director.
In addition, Smith's King Richard co-star Aunjanue Ellis was honored with the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film. The two play Serena Williams and Venus Williams' parents.
Other winners included Rachel Zeger, who won Best Actress for her role as Maria in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, and Ciarán Hinds, who took home Best Supporting Actor for Belfast.
Will complimented Bradley onstage three weeks after the two hung out together at the 2022 SAG Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. The two have often bumped into each other at award shows and other celebrity events.
In 2013, Will and Bradley appeared along with Will's son Jaden Smith and Bradley's The Hangover co-star Heather Graham on the BBC's The Graham Norton Show. During the episode, the Smiths joined DJ Jazzy Jeff and Alfonso Ribeiro for a nostalgic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-inspired performance.