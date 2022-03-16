Nicolas Cage Wants to Play This Villain in Potential Batman Sequel

Holy Nicolas Cage, Batman!

Cage is ready to put on the batsuit , er, egg costume? On March 12, during the premiere of his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent the 58-year-old actor revealed that he would like to star as the villain Egghead—known as the world's smartest criminal—in a potential sequel to The Batman, according to Variety.

"We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as the Batman, which I'm excited to see. I haven't seen it yet but I think he would be terrific," Cage said at SXSW. "The villain that Vincent Price played on the 1960s show, Egghead, I think I want to have a go at Egghead.

"I think I can make him absolutely terrifying," Cage continued. "And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I'm down for Egghead."

You heard the man, Warner Bros. He's not yolking around!