Temptation Island's Steamy Premiere Will Have You Begging For More

Tempted to experience something new? These couples are.
On season four of USA's Temptation Island, four duos will put their romances to the ultimate test and decide whether they're happy in their current situation—or are better off in an entirely different fling. After all, each relationship has its issues and the hope is that Temptation Island will teach them valuable lessons about themselves and their love lives. Will they move forward together as a stronger couple? Leave the island alone in search of something better? Or choose to build something new with one of the 24 singles?
Here's what's happened so far...
When the four couples—Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares; Iris Jardiel and Luke Weshselberger; Gillian Lieberman and Edgar De Santiago; and Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker—arrive to the island, it's all champagne toasts and celebrations. But, deep down, they're all a bit worried about the situation.
While Ashley and Lascelles—they live in Queens, NY—feel they're too co-dependent and want to spend time apart, Luke and Iris—from Seattle—have some serious trust issues. Luke claims he's intimidated by "party queen" Iris, often finding himself retaliating by flirting with other women. Meanwhile, she wants him to be more in touch with his emotions.
Then there are Ash and Hania, who live in Santa Fe, New Mexico. With Hania moving to NYC, they wonder if they can make long distance work. (Hania suggested an open relationship, which Ash is unsure about.)
The final couple is recent grads Gillian and Edgar, who met at Ball State University. For her part, Gillian isn't sure if she wants to be with the same guy she was with in college—plus, they have trust issues.
Here's when host Mark L. Walberg comes in with some advice for the group: Those who leave happiest are the ones who are the most vulnerable, open and honest during this process.
And just like that, it's time to meet the singles. While some introduce themselves with memorable one-liners ("If you think I'm a big guy, wait until you see my...heart") but others don't leave the best impression. Edgar, for instance, is set off by Ray Rock, who riles up the cast like he's a school DJ: "Temptation Island, we here, let's go!"
In between, there are moments of jealous—and moments we can't stop laughing about. By the next morning, everyone is ready to start mingling. Naturally, everyone handles the opportunity differently.
Hania is delighted to flirt while Lascelles discussed how awkward the situation is. Then you have Ash admiring muscles and Iris is opening up about her relationship fears. As for Edgar, well, he's just sweating.
Pretty soon, however, everyone may be doing the same. After all, after dinner, they realize the next time they see each other, things could be very, very different. Who's going home together? Who's going home alone? And who's going home with someone else entirely? We'll have to wait and see...
Until then, keep scrolling to get to know the cast better...
Temptation Island airs Wednesdays on USA 10 p.m. ET.