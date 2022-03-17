Temptation Island's Steamy Premiere Will Have You Begging For More

On Temptation Island's premiere March 16, fans finally got to meet the four couples ready to put their romances to the ultimate test—and the 24 sexy singles who may change their lives forever.

By Becca van Sambeck Mar 17, 2022 3:05 AMTags
TVReality TVNBCU
Watch: "Temptation Island," The Dubrows' New Series & Matt's Debate

Tempted to experience something new? These couples are. 

On season four of USA's Temptation Island, four duos will put their romances to the ultimate test and decide whether they're happy in their current situation—or are better off in an entirely different fling. After all, each relationship has its issues and the hope is that Temptation Island will teach them valuable lessons about themselves and their love lives. Will they move forward together as a stronger couple? Leave the island alone in search of something better? Or choose to build something new with one of the 24 singles?

Here's what's happened so far...

When the four couplesAshley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares; Iris Jardiel and Luke Weshselberger; Gillian Lieberman and Edgar De Santiago; and Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker—arrive to the island, it's all champagne toasts and celebrations. But, deep down, they're all a bit worried about the situation.

While Ashley and Lascelles—they live in Queens, NY—feel they're too co-dependent and want to spend time apart, Luke and Iris—from Seattle—have some serious trust issues. Luke claims he's intimidated by "party queen" Iris, often finding himself retaliating by flirting with other women. Meanwhile, she wants him to be more in touch with his emotions.  

photos
Mark L. Walberg on What It's Like to Host Temptation Island

Then there are Ash and Hania, who live in Santa Fe, New Mexico. With Hania moving to NYC, they wonder if they can make long distance work. (Hania suggested an open relationship, which Ash is unsure about.)

The final couple is recent grads Gillian and Edgar, who met at Ball State University. For her part, Gillian isn't sure if she wants to be with the same guy she was with in college—plus, they have trust issues.

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network

Here's when host Mark L. Walberg comes in with some advice for the group: Those who leave happiest are the ones who are the most vulnerable, open and honest during this process.

And just like that, it's time to meet the singles. While some introduce themselves with memorable one-liners ("If you think I'm a big guy, wait until you see my...heart") but others don't leave the best impression. Edgar, for instance, is set off by Ray Rock, who riles up the cast like he's a school DJ: "Temptation Island, we here, let's go!"

In between, there are moments of jealous—and moments we can't stop laughing about. By the next morning, everyone is ready to start mingling. Naturally, everyone handles the opportunity differently.

Trending Stories

1

Jussie Smollett Released From Jail After 6 Days

2

Your Jaw Will Drop Over Pete Davidson's Latest Kim Kardashian Tattoo

3

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Twin During Chic Lunch With Kendall Jenner

Hania is delighted to flirt while Lascelles discussed how awkward the situation is. Then you have Ash admiring muscles and Iris is opening up about her relationship fears. As for Edgar, well, he's just sweating.

Pretty soon, however, everyone may be doing the same. After all, after dinner, they realize the next time they see each other, things could be very, very different. Who's going home together? Who's going home alone? And who's going home with someone else entirely? We'll have to wait and see... 

Until then, keep scrolling to get to know the cast better...

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Gillian Lieberman & Edgar de Santiago

CITY: West Palm Beach, FL / Indianapolis, IN 

OCCUPATION: Gillian: Realtor/ Edgar: Customer Experience Specialist 

AGE: Edgar 23 / Gillian 21 

College sweethearts, Edgar and Gillian met while attending Ball State University and have been together for four years. Gillian reveals Edgar swept her off her feet and she instantly fell in love with his old school charm. They have both faced trust issues in their relationship and although they made it through their missteps, they haven't been able to shake the uncertainty about their future.  Edgar and Gillian hope Temptation Island will decide if they are meant to be together outside the safety of their college bubble. 

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Ash Lamiroult & Hania Stocker

CITY: Santa Fe, NM 

OCCUPATION: Ash: Writer/Hania: Garden Designer 

AGE: Ash 28/Hania 30  

Ash and Hania have been together for 1.5 years. Although, they initially met through mutual friends and Hania tried to "slide into her DMs.," Ash never responded until they matched on a dating app.  They instantly fell for each other and spent over 12 hours on the first date talking about their lives. They are both extremely passionate in their love life and haven't been able to keep their hands off each other. However, Ash is moving to Brooklyn later this summer for her career and they both are unsure if their relationship can weather the distance.  Ash and Hania hope that if they can explore the boundaries and vulnerabilities of Temptation Island before moving apart, then they can truly reveal if this relationship is meant to be. 

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Iris Jardiel & Luke Wechselberger

CITY: Seattle, WA 

OCCUPATION: Entrepreneurs 

AGE: Iris 26/ Luke 29 

Iris and Luke met when she was dating one of his friends. But once she met Luke, she broke it off and has been with him ever since, but not without some hiccups.  For the past four years, Luke is the only guy she has had eyes for, but now she wonders if he feels the same about her as she has caught him flirting with other girls. They both have jealousy issues which has led Luke to ask for a break not once, but twice. After being together for so long, they are definitely at a crossroads and hoping their time on Temptation Island will put them on the right path.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Ashley Rodriguez & Lascelles Lagares

CITY: Queens, NY 

OCCUPATION: Ashley: Content Producer/ Lascelles: Recruiter/Personal Trainer 

AGE: Ashley 26 / Lascelles 27 

Ashley and Lascelles have been dating for seven years, and with no ring on her finger, Ashley is beginning to question why it's taking so long for their relationship to reach the next level. This pair is admittedly co-dependent and Lascelles seems willing to do anything to make Ashley happy, even at the at the expense of his own financial and emotional needs.  On the island, Ashley is looking for self-growth, while Lascelles hopes they both find some independence and Ashley learns to appreciate him more.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Alexa Coppola

CITY: Oradell, NJ

OCCUPATION: Realtor 

AGE: 23

Alexa is an outspoken New Jersey girl ready for love. Through her work hard, play hard mentality, she earned her real estate license at 19. This social butterfly isn't one to stay home waiting for Mr. Right. She's always out with her friends, trying new experiences and meeting new men. Never single for long, she hopes to find that special someone.

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Andrew Kujawski 

CITY: Land O' Lakes, FL 

OCCUPATION: Media Strategist 

AGE: 29 

A fraternal twin who comes from a large, athletic family, Andrew is a successful media strategist always in search of a new opportunity. After taking some time to heal from his previous relationship, this six-foot-one "yes man" he is ready for a woman who is adventurous but also loves a good night in. 

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Brianna Hile

CITY: Las Vegas, NV 

OCCUPATION: Veterinary Assistant 

AGE: 28   

Brianna is a veterinary assistant who loves the outdoors.  Focusing on personality over looks, she is searching for someone who is funny, secure, and able to communicate their feelings. Brianna is ready to trade the tourist trap dating pool of her native Las Vegas for the opportunity to find something real. 

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Taylor Patrick

CITY: Pompano Beach, FL 

OCCUPATION: Fitness Instructor 

AGE: 25 

Taylor is the ultimate life of the party with a big heart.  A social butterfly whose last relationship proved too controlling, this fitness instructor and proud dog dad is looking to meet new people and break the relationship patterns that have failed him in the past.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Emily Burkun

CITY: New York, NY 

OCCUPATION: Registered Nurse 

AGE: 29 

Emily is a registered nurse from New York City who has spent most of her life caring for others. Her hectic work schedule has made dating challenging, but she is finally ready to take some time for herself and meet a man.  With a quirky and unique personality, Emily hopes to show her fun side outside the hustle and bustle of her NYC life.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Blake Blumenshine

CITY: Tampa, FL 

OCCUPATION: Bartender 

AGE: 26 

A former Illinois farm boy, Blake is a bartender and Navy veteran. He deployed three times and earned a special achievement medal for saving a man's life. After traveling the world, this guitar-serenading Romeo is looking for woman to settle down with, but his Rockstar vibe seems to get in the way. 

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Karyna Auletta 

CITY: Irvine, CA 

OCCUPATION: Mental Health Therapist 

AGE: 27 

Karyna is a Florida native who knows how to pick quality men. Refusing to date just anyone, this mental health therapist knows she is a catch and is determined to make worthy admirers explicably fall in love with her.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Kryslyn Renee

CITY: Dallas, TX 

OCCUPATION: Model/Waitress 

AGE: 22 

After being cheated on by her high school sweetheart, model Kryslyn refuses to settle for less. She is a self-proclaimed spiritualist who turns to tarot cards and birth charts to understand the men she dates. Highly competitive, Kryslyn is aggressive in her pursuits, so long as they align with her frequency. 

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Brian Gajeski 

CITY: Green Bay, WI 

OCCUPATION: Gym Owner 

AGE: 33 

On paper, gym owner Brian checks off all the boxes with his sweet midwestern charm and passion for helping people feel good about themselves. Since calling things off with his ex-fiancé six years ago, Brian is ready to start a family and hopes to find a lady who is willing to swap her for phone out for genuine, face-to-face connection.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Madelyn Rusinyak

CITY: Carrollton, GA 

OCCUPATION: Yoga Teacher 

AGE: 24 

Madelyn is a free-spirited yoga instructor and environmentalist who went vegan almost five years ago to help save the planet.  Hoping to escape the confines of her rural Georgia town and see the world, she is ready to experience life with her true love by her side.

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
George Maxey

CITY: Miami, FL 

OCCUPATION: NFL Analyst 

AGE: 29 

Raised by his parents who were both school principals, George understood that both brains and brawn were essential to his success. He is an NFL draft pick who played a season with the Bears, and then became an analyst for the Dolphins, all while perfecting his cooking skills along the way. George admits that he is a player both on and off the field and sees Temptation Island as the ultimate test to his flirting game.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Marissa Rodriguez

CITY: Wilmington, NC 

OCCUPATION: Real Estate Agent 

AGE: 26 

Marissa is a real estate agent and passionate romantic with a heart of gold.  Enjoying single life after finally breaking things off with her high school sweetheart, she is a relationship girl at her core. Marissa vows to put herself first in every relationship moving forward and is ready for a new, meaningful connection.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Tommy Soltis

CITY: Hollister, CA 

OCCUPATION: Firefighter 

AGE: 25 

A self-proclaimed thrill-seeker, Tommy is a firefighter/EMT who has traveled the world, visiting over 12 countries chasing new adventures. Now that he is stable in his career and finances, he is convinced that the only thing missing in his life is love. 

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Meghan Pilkington

CITY: Massapequa, NY 

OCCUPATION: Recent Masters Grad 

AGE: 23 

Meghan is more than meets the eye.  She is athletic, competitive and a self-proclaimed nerd.  She recently graduated with a master's degree to become a Speech Language Pathologist and feels that the only thing missing in her life is the right partner.    

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Mike Melnick

CITY: Marina Del Rey, CA 

OCCUPATION: Software Sales/DJ 

AGE: 29 

A Berkeley graduate with quintessential west coast looks, Mike is more than meets the eye.  He combined his skills in tech sales with his passion for music to successfully launch a videography company for concert events. Having worked on himself post-breakup, Mike is ready to open his heart and discover what it means to love again.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Olivia Chapman

CITY: Los Angeles, CA 

OCCUPATION: Model/Professional Roller Skater 

AGE: 23 

Olivia is a free spirit who strives to live each day to the fullest.  A professional roller skater who is used to winning, she is not afraid of healthy competition and hopes to find a guy that will compliment her nomadic lifestyle back home.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
James Patterson

CITY: Juniper, FL 

OCCUPATION: Personal Trainer 

AGE: 26 

A physically fit Army brat, James is as sweet as they come. This former football player successfully parlayed his years of training into a successful online fitness business. James wears his heart on his sleeve and does not hold back if he is feeling a connection.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Paige Whisenant

CITY: Los Angeles, CA 

OCCUPATION: Personal Assistant 

AGE: 30 

A petite Texan with a firecracker personality, Paige is looking to thrive with someone who will celebrate her independence. Full of energy and wit, she is everyone's best friend who hopes to become a special someone's Mrs. Right.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Evan Favors

CITY: Sacramento, CA 

OCCUPATION: Executive Recruiter 

AGE: 30 

The former football star turned executive recruiter, turned fitness fanatic loves to hit the outdoors, sing karaoke and nerd-out on nature documentaries when he is not in the gym. Rocked by the abrupt ending of a six-year relationship, Evan hopes the ladies are ready for a mature relationship with a well-rounded man. 

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Reilly Moeller 

CITY: Davenport, IA 

OCCUPATION: Esthetician  

AGE: 24 

Pageant star Reilly is always ready to brighten someone's day.  Criticized for her looks growing up, this esthetician has evolved and has placed in the top five in Miss Iowa USA on three occasions. She wants her suitors to know she is more than a pretty face, as she plays 10 different instruments, enjoys mixed media sculpting and loves stirring the pot.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Orazio "Ray Rock" Iannacone

CITY: Bronx, NY 

OCCUPATION: NY Board of Elections 

AGE: 28 

Orazio "Ray Rock" Iannacone is the ultimate Italian loverboy with a heart of gold. He has a loyal family, writes poetry and loves romantic movies. Always a confident ladies' man, Ray Rock is ready for his own fairytale ending with a special woman who will reciprocate the love and energy he puts into a relationship.

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Trace Winningham

CITY: Los Angeles, CA 

OCCUPATION: Model/Entrepreneur 

AGE: 27 

Trace is a driven Texan who is not looking to settle down but hoping to find her equal.  Though people often misconstrue her confident, tell-it-like-it-is personality as rude, she is a softy at her core. Raised in a military family who prioritized traveling, Trace plans to pass on similar experiences to her future children.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Mike Pedro

CITY: Long Island, NY 

OCCUPATION: Machine Operator 

AGE: 29 

Mike is a straight shooter who brings a lot to the table in his relationships: he is honest, loyal, and looking for a real, emotional connection with a woman. Ready to meet "the one" and face relationship challenges head-on, Mike is hoping for the adventure of a lifetime.  

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network
Tevin Lopez

CITY: Queens, NY 

OCCUPATION: Ramp Agent 

AGE: 27 

Tevin grew up a devoted son and brother to his twin sister, working hard during his high school years to support his family. Single for five years, Tevin knows that he is a total catch because of his ability to make people laugh. When it comes to flirting, he believes you miss every shot you do not take, and he does not miss very many shots. 

Temptation Island airs Wednesdays on USA 10 p.m. ET. Watch full episodes here.

Trending Stories

1

Your Jaw Will Drop Over Pete Davidson's Latest Kim Kardashian Tattoo

2

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Twin During Chic Lunch With Kendall Jenner

3

Jussie Smollett Released From Jail After 6 Days

4

Temptation Island's Premiere Will Have You Begging For More

5

Kanye West Suspended From Instagram for 24 Hours

Latest News

Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2022: Save 50% on StriVectin, Elemis & More

Temptation Island's Premiere Will Have You Begging For More

See Mae Whitman’s Tribute to TV Mom and “Best Friend” Lauren Graham

See Taylor Swift Make Rare Appearance With Antoni Porowski

Kanye West Suspended From Instagram for 24 Hours

Bill Hader Looks for a "Second Chance" In Barry Season 3 Teaser

Jussie Smollett Released From Jail After 6 Days