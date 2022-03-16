You Won't Even Recognize Sean Penn In This New Gaslit Trailer

Watch : Renee Zellweger Transforms for "The Thing About Pam"

Sean Penn underwent a jaw-dropping transformation for his role in the upcoming Starz limited series Gaslit.

In fact, you'd hardly be able to tell that the actor who once played Spicoli is the same person underneath the prosthetics and bald cap in Starz's Gaslit. In the series, Penn portrays former U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell, a trusted advisor and close friend to President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

Gaslit viewers will see how Mitchell and his wife, Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts, influenced the political scandal, as well as the 37th president's resignation.

A trailer released March 16 shows the moment that attorney John Dean (Dan Stevens) told Mitchell that Watergate was going to be front-page news, to which the attorney general said, "The next 48 hours are going to be crucial."

But it seems that John Dean was more concerned about Martha, saying, "I don't know how to put this—we're wondering what you're going to do about your wife?"

Turns out, Martha had a reputation for being "completely insane," "loudmouthed" and "unreliable," according to various people. But the opinions of others didn't bother Martha, who declares in the show: "I will say how I feel and if that gets me banned from Air Force One, then I will fly commercial."