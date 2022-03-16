Watch Anne Hathaway Discuss the Time She Hilariously Trolled Jared Leto

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Anne Hathaway may WeWork hard, but she also plays hard.

The Oscar-winning actress stars with Jared Leto in AppleTV+s upcoming drama series, WeCrashed, which chronicles the rise and fall of start-up WeWork. Though shooting was intense, Hathaway revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she managed to have fun by surprising the House of Gucci actor with a spontaneous performance of Lady Gaga's infamous Gucci prayer.

"I really respect Jared's process, and I had a wonderful time working with whoever that was, and we really created the most beautiful connection between us and I always wanted to be really respectful," she told host Stephen Colbert. "But the day the House of Gucci trailer came out, I mean, I had to do something. I couldn't just let it be."

"We were shooting together when it came out, we were working together for three of four months," Hathaway said. "And so the House of Gucci trailer came out and we shot a really intense scene all day and at the very end...he was like 'Okay, okay have a good night.'"

"I said, 'Just one more thing,' and I go, 'Father, Son, House of Gucci,'" Hathaway said imitating Gaga's accent and sign of the cross, "because you have to!"