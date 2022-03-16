Jessie James Decker's Birthday Tribute to Husband Eric Decker May Make You Blush

Watch : Jessie James Decker Wants to Collaborate With Post Malone

Jessie James Decker is celebrating husband Eric Decker's birthday with a photo of him in his birthday suit.

Taking to Instagram March 15, the 33-year-old singer posted a photo of the 35-year-old former football player posing naked poolside while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece," Jessie captioned the photo. "My man is 35 and aging like fine wine. Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I'm so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you. #WhatHappensInCabo #WhatHappensWhenTheKidsAreAtKidsClub #BirthdaySuit."

In addition to taking the sizzling snap, Jessie joined Eric for a few rounds of golf, a ride in the golf cart with kids Vivianne, 7, Eric, 6, and Forrest, 3, and a dinner date for his birthday. She also shared that the family members had celebrated at their home in Nashville before the trip, posting a photo of Eric blowing out candles on a heart-shaped cake while sporting a paper crown.