Kristen Stewart Reveals Her Surprising Backup Plan If She Doesn’t Win the 2022 Oscar

As Kristen Stewart gears up for the 2022 Academy Awards, the Best Actress nominee recently revealed that she has the ultimate plan to make sure she walks away a winner no matter what.

Kristen Stewart may not need to look any further for a wedding venue—the Dolby Theatre will do just fine.
 
The 31-year-old actress, who's up for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, jokingly revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 15 that although she of course hopes to nab the coveted trophy, she's got backup plans to ensure the evening is a win either way.

Kristen joked that she's been "so busy," that planning her wedding to Dylan Meyerher fiancée since November 2021—has taken a back seat. So when host Jimmy Kimmel suggested that the 2022 Oscars on March 27 could serve as the perfect setting since "everyone is already there," Kristen couldn't help but agree.

"If I don't win," she joked, "I'll just ask Olivia Colman to marry me."

The Lost Daughter star does make sense, as she's a fellow nominee, as are Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz and Nicole Kidman. (No word on whether Kristen's dream officiant, Guy Fieri, will be in attendance.)

Kristen Stewart Plays Princess Diana in Spencer

Of her painstaking role as the late royal, Kristen previously dished to E!'s Daily Pop about re-creating such a complex life.

"I didn't have much of an idea of her before I started, so nothing was ever going to be a huge surprise," she said during the October 2021 episode. "I didn't have a preconceived notion of who she was. I knew that people missed her, and that the world was rocked by the loss of her."

As for Kristen's Oscar nod, she isn't the only one excited. Check out the interview above to see her fans' epic reaction to hearing the nomination news!

