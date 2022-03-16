See the Heartfelt Video Kevin Hart Sent Traci Braxton Before Her Death

Toni Braxton is sharing a sweet memory following the death of her sister Traci Braxton.
Taking to Instagram March 15, the 54-year-old singer posted a video Kevin Hart had sent to her sister before she succumbed to cancer March 12.
"A lot of people didn't know about Traci's (@therealtracibraxton) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private," Toni captioned the footage. "However special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes... you were her favorite. We really appreciate you."
In the video, Kevin sent along his well-wishes. "Hey! This message is for Traci," he began. "I was just made aware that you are a fan and how long you've been a fan. And I am now aware of the love that you have given me and I just want to take the time to give you that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given."
The 42-year-old comedian also shared some words of encouragement. "I want to tell you that my prayers are with you," he continued. "I want to tell you to be strong, I want to tell you to stay positive, and I want to tell you that you have an amazing family and support system around you that are doing their best to just try to keep you positive, uplift you in every way possible. I hope this video does that in some type of way. My prayers are with you and, more importantly, my heart is smiling because of you. Thank you so much."
After seeing Toni's post, Kevin took to the comments section to express his condolences. "Sending so many prayers to you & ur family," he wrote. "I'm extremely sorry for ur lost. God bless all of u."
The Braxton family announced Traci's passing in a March 12 statement, calling her a "bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer" who they will miss dearly.
Traci's son Kevin Surrat Jr. also paid tribute to his mom on social media. "When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I'm going to fight and beat this," he wrote on Instagram. "She fought to the end and today she's at peace."
According to Traci's publicist Tomasina Perkins-Washington, the TV star had spent the last year in hospice and was surrounded by her sisters, mom and friends when she passed. In a statement, Traci's husband Kevin Surratt shared that Traci had privately undergone "a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer" for a year.
During her lifetime, Traci appeared on several TV shows, including Braxton Family Values with her sisters Toni, Trina, Towanda and Tamar. On March 12, the show's official Twitter account shared a message honoring Traci.
"Traci Braxton has been in the lives of TV viewers for years and will always be part of the WE tv family," the post read. "Gone far too soon, we celebrate her life and memory and send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Braxton family during this difficult time. Her light and spirit live on."