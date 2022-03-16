See the Heartfelt Video Kevin Hart Sent Traci Braxton Before Her Death

Watch : Traci Braxton Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle

Toni Braxton is sharing a sweet memory following the death of her sister Traci Braxton.

Taking to Instagram March 15, the 54-year-old singer posted a video Kevin Hart had sent to her sister before she succumbed to cancer March 12.

"A lot of people didn't know about Traci's (@therealtracibraxton) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private," Toni captioned the footage. "However special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes... you were her favorite. We really appreciate you."

In the video, Kevin sent along his well-wishes. "Hey! This message is for Traci," he began. "I was just made aware that you are a fan and how long you've been a fan. And I am now aware of the love that you have given me and I just want to take the time to give you that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given."