It Cosmetics Limited Time Deal: Get 2 for the Price of 1 Your Skin But Better CC Cream

If you need a little more convincing to shop, check out some of these reviews from the 4,400+ 5-star ratings.

"I used to dread putting makeup on. So much so I had stopped all together. Then, I tried IT Cosmetics and voila, I love getting my face done and looking even more beautiful. My face looks natural yet covered, my eyes don't sting and get red like it used to with other mascaras. Your products are great. I hope you have some good prices going again," a QVC shopper said.

Another person said, "Excellent foundation for as close to 'flawless' skin as you can get. A little goes a long way; great coverage but very light feeling on the skin."

A fan shared, "I've been using this for a few years now and my skin has never been better. I didn't think the amount in the tube would last me long enough, but quickly learned that less is more with this. Especially after my skin improved with its use, I needed less and less to get full coverage. Now I can cover my entire face with just over a pea size amount. And it smooths nicely with a brush too. It lasts all day and never, ever feels gross. I have ultra-sensitive, combination skin that breaks out easily and gets dry spots too. This cream has been a dream for my skin."

Another shopper wrote, "Stop. Stop reading reviews right now, and buy this foundation! I am 32 years old and just beginning to experience the effects of aging (small laugh lines around my eyes and mouth). Most foundations make me feel like I have a neon sign pointing at these flaws. This foundation feels light as air. It doesn't settle into those lines, and it makes my pores disappear! It covers my many acne scars without looking like cake face."

A QVC shopper raved, "I was skeptical about this foundation because I have tried so many that have made numerous claims but never quite lived up to them. This foundation had such beautiful coverage from the very first application. My skin looks flawless and since I have been using this product I have noticed my skin has less redness and doesn't look dull. I can honestly say that I feel like I have found my holy grail foundation!"

A fan of the product declared, "This is the best foundation that I have ever used. I love the fact that it goes on effortlessly and covers well! I finally found my correct shade and I love it!!"