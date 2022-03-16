CMT Music Awards 2022 Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominees for the 2022 CMT Music Awards are here! Keep scrolling to see if your favorite country music stars made the list.

Grab your boots and dust off that cowboy hat because the nominations for the 2022 CMT Music Awards are finally here.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Anthony Mackie and country singer Kelsea Ballerini will host this year's ceremony, which is set to air live from Nashville on Monday, April 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Kane Brown is leading country music's only fan-voted award show with four nods, including Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year and Male Video of the Year. Following behind the "Lose It" singer with three nominations is Kelsea, Mickey Guyton and first-time nominees: BRELAND and Cody Johnson.

For the first time ever, the CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year category has been added to the lineup to recognize artist performances that were created for CMT Digital throughout the year. Cody Johnson, Brittney SpencerJon PardiCarly Pearce, Josh Turner and Lainey Wilson will be competing for the inaugural award.

Keep scrolling to check out the nominees.

Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile - "Right On Time"

Cody Johnson - "‘Til You Can't"

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

Kacey Musgraves - "justified"

Kane Brown - "One Mississippi"

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - "half of my hometown"

Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

Mickey Guyton - "Remember Her Name"

Miranda Lambert - "If I Was A Cowboy"

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton - "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)"

 

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile - "Right On Time"

Gabby Barrett - "Footprints On The Moon"

Kacey Musgraves - "justified"

Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

Mickey Guyton - "Remember Her Name"

Miranda Lambert - "If I Was A Cowboy"

Tenille Arts - "Back Then, Right Now"

 

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"

Eric Church - "Heart On Fire"

Kane Brown - "One Mississippi"

Luke Bryan - "Waves"

Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

Thomas Rhett - "Country Again"

Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne - "I'm Not For Everyone"

Dan + Shay - "Steal My Love"

Maddie & Tae - "Woman You Got"

Old Dominion - "I Was On a Boat That Day"

Parmalee - "Take My Name"

Zac Brown Band - "Same Boat"

 

Breakthrough Video of the Year

BRELAND - "Cross Country"

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion - "I Can't"

Elvie Shane - "My Boy"

Parker McCollum - "To Be Loved By You"

Priscilla Block - "Just About Over You"

Tenille Arts - "Back Then, Right Now"

 

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You"

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line - "Lil Bit"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley - "Freedom Was A Highway"

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - "half of my hometown"

 

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne - "Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)"

George Strait - "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)"

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton - "Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

Kane Brown - "Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)"

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY - "I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND - "Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND - "Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)"

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Brittney Spencer - "Sober & Skinny" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce - "Dear Miss Loretta" (from CMT:60 Songs)

Cody Johnson - "Dear Rodeo" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi - "On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen" (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson - "Things A Man Oughta Know" (from the CMT Studio) 

