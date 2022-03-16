Watch Married at First Sight's Olajuwon Spark a Cast Dinner Party From Hell

Watch : Olajuwon Causes a Scene at Group Dinner

Waiter, can we get the check please?

There's no question that dinner parties can bring great TV. If you don't believe us, just ask a Real Housewives fan. But during the March 16 episode of Married at First Sight, viewers are in for one spicy meal.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Olajuwon borrows his wife Katina's phone where he comes across something upsetting. So, is he going to keep it to himself? Not exactly…

"If we're going to be honest, there was something that I noticed on the way here that bothers me," he said. "It makes me question, is this marriage somewhat real? If you want me to bring it up, I'll bring it up right to this table now. Do you want me to say it?"

Katina kindly asks him not to share, partly because she has no idea what he's talking about. In fact, she's quick to tell viewers they were kissing just minutes ago.