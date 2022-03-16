Vanderpump Rules Cast Reacts to Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Split

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Stars Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney BREAK UP!

A Vanderpump Rule—always be there for your friends.

Vanderpump Rules cast members have flooded to the comment section of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's social media posts, amid the news of their split announced on Tuesday, March 15.

In a heartfelt post, Katie took to her Instagram feed to break the news.

"After 12 years on an adventure through our life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," Katie explained. "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."

Beau Clark commented three red heart emojis under Katie's post, while his wife Stassi Schroeder wrote, "I love you."

Ariana Madix chimed in, writing "I love you" as well. Cast member Raquel Leviss added, "Sending love Katie."

In his own Instagram post, Tom shared, "Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f-kin canned Instagram caption. What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font? Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie & I are separating." adding, "Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."