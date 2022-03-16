Vanderpump Rules Cast Reacts to Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Split

A Vanderpump Rule—always be there for your friends.
Vanderpump Rules cast members have flooded to the comment section of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's social media posts, amid the news of their split announced on Tuesday, March 15.
In a heartfelt post, Katie took to her Instagram feed to break the news.
"After 12 years on an adventure through our life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," Katie explained. "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."
Beau Clark commented three red heart emojis under Katie's post, while his wife Stassi Schroeder wrote, "I love you."
Ariana Madix chimed in, writing "I love you" as well. Cast member Raquel Leviss added, "Sending love Katie."
In his own Instagram post, Tom shared, "Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f-kin canned Instagram caption. What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font? Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie & I are separating." adding, "Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."
Beau took to the comment section to show his support for Tom, writing, "Love you bro!"
Both Ariana and Stassi added, "Love you both so much."
Kristen Doute also shared a message, expressing, "love you both forever."
While their Vanderpump Rules costars rally behind them during this difficult time, the pair have made it clear there is no bad blood. Concluding his Instagram post, Tom noted, "As sad as I am, still happy to say there's no anger or bitterness. Zero. Still so much love for you @musickillskate. And your family."
The reality stars have documented the ups-and-downs of their relationship since Vanderpump Rules first premiered in 2013. The former SURvers tied the knot (for the first time) in August 2016. After the pair never received their marriage certificate, the duo made their marriage official in July 2019, after obtaining a marriage license in Las Vegas. Bravo cameras were rolling for both events.
