Bella Hadid and More Stars Who've Shared Their Plastic Surgery Stories

Bella Hadid recently revealed that she got plastic surgery, joining the list of celebrities who've shared their experiences of going under the knife.
The 25-year-old model told Vogue in an article published March 15 that she got a nose job at the age of 14. "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she told the publication. "I think I would have grown into it."
She also addressed rumors surrounding her cosmetic surgery by verifying that no other procedure has been done. "I have never used filler," she said. "Let's just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called—it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book."
Her story is nothing close to what rumors have assumed. She told Vogue that she had imposter syndrome and felt like she "didn't deserve any of this."
She continued, "People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I've always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."
But Bella isn't the only star who has admitted to getting some work done. Courteney Cox shared her own experience with cosmetic procedures with The Sunday Times in February, saying that she tried to "chase that [youthfulness] for years," but later learned she may have gone too far.
The Shining Vale star explained, "I didn't realize that, oh s--t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."
Meanwhile, some celebrities got work done for health reasons. Bachelorette star Clare Crawley announced in an Instagram video posted in July 2021 that she is getting her breast implants removed after she started experiencing unexplained symptoms—including an itchy rash all over her upper body and an elevated white blood count.
"As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body," Claire said in the video. "As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more. I love my well-being more. That's what matters."
