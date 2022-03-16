Find Out If Clayton Echard Actually Got Engaged on The Bachelor

Watch : "The Bachelor" Sneak Peek: Clayton "Broken" After Susie Leaves

It's safe to say this actually was the most dramatic finale in Bachelor Nation history.

On Tuesday, March 15, fans saw the conclusion of Clayton Echard's journey on The Bachelor, during which he said goodbye to contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia—before attempting to win back Susie Evans' heart.

So, did Clayton and Susie end up back together...or engaged in Iceland? After receiving a heartfelt note from Clayton, Susie met up with the Bachelor in the Icelandic countryside, where he asked Susie to take him back. Sadly, during the final rose ceremony, Susie was not quite ready to move forward with Clayton and chose to leave Iceland alone.

"I feel like it's over," she told a heartbroken Clayton.

So how did they get to this point? Well, rather than accept the key to stay as a couple in the fantasy suite, frontrunner Susie left the competition during the March 8 episode after learning Clayton was in love with Gabby and Rachel...and that he'd been "intimate" with both women. Following Susie's turbulent departure, Gabby and Rachel met Clayton's family on part one of the season finale, which aired March 14.

And although both meetings went well, Clayton confessed to his parents and brothers at the end of the episode that his heart was still with Susie. That's when host Jesse Palmer stepped in to inform Clayton that Susie was still in Iceland, leaving room for a potential reunion.