Gabby Windey's Response to Bachelor Clayton Echard's Decision Deserves a Standing Ovation

Gabby Windey's exit speech deserves a round of applause.

During part two of The Bachelor season 26 finale, which aired March 15, the 30-year-old ICU nurse put Bachelor Clayton Echard in his place after the leading man boldly dumped her and Rachel Recchia days after begging them to stay on the show. The frustrated response came about after Clayton told the two contestant that he loved them both, but his heart was with Susie Evans, who went home during the March 8 episode.

Gabby's response? "I really don't have anything to say. Thank you, I know it was hard to come here and tell us, but I think you were too late. And for both of us, you could have thought about it before, putting yourself in our shoes. So that's it, I think, for me."

As Rachel was left teary eyed and speechless, Clayton decided to chase after Gabby, which may've been a bad call on his part. When Clayton attempted to apologize, Gabby snapped that she didn't know him at all, adding, "I can't believe anything you say, not one thing. You asked me to stay because you were pissed and your pride was hurt because Susie left."