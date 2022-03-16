Why We’re Happy Susie Evans Returned to The Bachelor After Messy Break-Up

Watch : "Bachelor" Clayton Echard's MESSY Breakup With Susie Evans

Susie Evans won over Bachelor Nation with her chilly Bachelor departure from Iceland, but she couldn't stay gone for long!

After Clayton Echard admitted to sleeping with the two other remaining women—Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia—Susie left him in the dust (snow?) and he was left to pick up the very messy pieces.

However, on the March 15 episode, Susie made her triumphant return. It wouldn't be the Bachelor without a dramatic twist in the finale!

It was Clayton who instigated the reunion, saying that he was "willing to risk it all to talk to her again."

Host Jesse Palmer traveled to meet Susie and asked if she'd be willing to sit down with Clayton. Despite Clayton's parents saying they thought there was a "slim to none" chance that Susie would show up, she agreed and met Clayton—and his parents!—at his Icelandic villa.

Once they began hashing it out, Susie was firm in her convictions. "I was really shocked by how everything ended," she said. "The way you treated me, like the way you turned? That's when my mentality on you changed. I couldn't even defend myself. I felt so vulnerable."