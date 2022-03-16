Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Break Up

Watch : Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Talk Life as Newlyweds

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are SUR-ving up some sad news.

The Vanderpump Rules stars and longtime couple are breaking up after over a decade together, Katie announced on Tuesday, March 15. "I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," she wrote on Instagram. "After 12 years on an adventure through our life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."

Sharing that she and Tom "have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship," she added, "Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support on another's happiness."

Tom also confirmed the split in a post of his own, writing, "Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f-kin canned Instagram caption."

Although Tom said he's "not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful," he noted that he will "be ok."