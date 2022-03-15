Rihanna, Dua Lipa & More Celebs Jump on the Trucker Hat Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With spring in sight, it's finally time to ditch your beanie.

After falling out of fashion in recent years, trucker hats are making a comeback thanks to It Girls everywhere. Whether they're running errands, breaking a sweat or on a date, trendsetters like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa prove the popular early 2000s hat is on track to be this season's hottest accessory. Not only are trucker hats affordable, but we love a trend that emphasizes sun protection and hiding greasy hair in-between washes.

In case you threw out all of the trucker hats you received as party favors over the years, we've got you covered. Scroll below to check out the 11 non-cheugy trucker hats that we're currently loving!