Rihanna, Dua Lipa & More Celebs Jump on the Trucker Hat Trend

It Girls are proving there isn't just one way to rock the iconic hat style.

By Emily Spain Mar 15, 2022 11:58 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Celebrity Trucker Hat Trend BACKGRID USA/ Getty

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With spring in sight, it's finally time to ditch your beanie.

After falling out of fashion in recent years, trucker hats are making a comeback thanks to It Girls everywhere. Whether they're running errands, breaking a sweat or on a date, trendsetters like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa prove the popular early 2000s hat is on track to be this season's hottest accessory. Not only are trucker hats affordable, but we love a trend that emphasizes sun protection and hiding greasy hair in-between washes.

In case you threw out all of the trucker hats you received as party favors over the years, we've got you covered. Scroll below to check out the 11 non-cheugy trucker hats that we're currently loving!

read
Show Your Stripes With the It Girl-Approved Zebra Trend

All You Need Is Love Trucker Hat

All you need is love and trucker hats like this one come spring! 

$25
Etsy

Printed Cap

This vintage-inspired cap will make you look super trendy on your next outdoor excursion. 

$13
H&M

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Cassie Randolph Really Feels About Returning to Bachelor

2

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Adorable Photo of Her Newborn Baby

3

Kylie Jenner Admits Postpartum "Hasn't Been Easy" After Welcoming Wolf

American Needle Corvette Trucker Hat

If you're a car girl, you definitely need this Corvette hat!

$26
$21
PacSun

Boys Lie Corduroy Trucker Hat

This corduroy hat is a definite 'add to cart' for us. The color and embroidered angel patch are everything!

$45
Urban Outfitters

Spiritual Gangster High Vibe Living Trucker Hat

Whether you're finding your zen outside or lounging poolside, this hat will help you usher in more good vibes.

$35
Nordstrom

Have A Nice Day Vintage Patch Trucker Hat

If you love having options, this vintage-inspired hat comes in 18 colors!

$24
Amazon

ASOS Design Trucker Cap in Green with Retro 7Up Print

If 7Up was also your drink of choice when trucker hats were popular in the early 2000s, this hat will help you relive the good old days.

$22
ASOS

Beepy Bella Froggy Trucker Hat

The crystal details and distressed trim on this hat are giving Y2K vibes, and we are so here for it.

$80
Nordstrom

8 Ball Trucker Hat

This unisex hat will make any bad hair day look a tad more chic.

$30
Urban Outfitters

Rosebud Motel Trucker Hat

For our fellow Schitt's Creek fans! This trucker hat will help you live out your dream of staying at the iconic Rosebud Motel.

$26
$23
PacSun

DALIX Two Tone Trucker Hat

For those who want to keep their hat choice simple, you can get the classic silhouette in a bunch of everyday color combinations on Amazon!

$13
$9
Amazon

Still in the mood to shop? Check out our favorite styles from Nordstrom's Wedding Shop!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Cassie Randolph Really Feels About Returning to Bachelor

2

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Adorable Photo of Her Newborn Baby

3

You’ll Need Tissues to Watch Sharna Burgess’ Emotional Pregnancy Video

4

Kylie Jenner Admits Postpartum "Hasn't Been Easy" After Welcoming Wolf

5
Exclusive

Dove Cameron On Working With Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson

Latest News

Michelle Branch Claps Back at Mom Shamer After Nursing 6-Week-Old Baby

Rihanna, Dua Lipa & More Celebs Jump on the Trucker Hat Trend

Paul Wesley's New TV Role Is Out of This World

Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Bicker in Flip or Flop Finale

Exclusive

How Cassie Randolph Really Feels About Returning to Bachelor

The Cast For Hulu’s Chippendales Series Keeps Getting Better

Exclusive

Dove Cameron On Working With Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson