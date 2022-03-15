Watch Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Playfully Bicker About Pools in Final Flip or Flop Episode

Squabbling until the very end.
As HGTV's Flip or Flop wraps up its 10th and final season, hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa appeared to have one last disagreement. In a clip from the series' very last episode—which air airs Thursday, March 17—the exes are inspecting a property that includes a rundown pool, which Christina, 39, compares to a sinkhole.
"I hate dealing with flips that have a pool cause they can cost a fortune," Tarek, 40, says of the project, which he estimates to cost $13,000 for pool repairs alone.
Christina reminds him, "But look on the bright side," as he reluctantly admits a pool can increase the value of the home.
She continued, "Yes that too, but we also get to do a fun design, like we could do that really cool glass tile. "
Tarek quickly interrupts her shaking his head and saying, "no."
Despite her ex's shut down, Christina continues listing others ideas, including adding clay tiles inspired by the home's Spanish style or even a waterslide.
"Fill it up with water," Tarek snaps back as he walks away annoyed.
"What, oh I know, a waterfall," she suggests as she playfully ends the conversation.
The bickering exchange has become a signature of the former couple, who began the series in 2013 as married real estate agents who flipped homes in and around Orange County, Calif.. Despite the couple filing for divorce in 2017, the show continued.
Christina went on to marry Ant Anstead in 2018 and welcomed son, Hudson, the following year. The couple split in 2020 and she is currently engaged to fiancé Joshua Hall. Tarek—who shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with Christina—moved on with Heather Rae Young and tied the knot with the Selling Sunset star in 2021.
Earlier this month, HGTV confirmed to E News that Flip or Flop would not be retuning, but assured views that its hosts' spin-off series would continue.
"It's true that Flip or Flop is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series," the network confirmed in a statement to E! News. "We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina's real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast."
Following the news, Christina told E! News she was "forever grateful" to have such a successful, long-running series and was looking forward to the future.
"It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud," she said. The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn't always easy. I'm looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments."
She added, "I'm ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer."
Flip or Flop airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.