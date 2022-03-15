Here's How Cassie Randolph Really Feels About Returning to The Bachelor

Watch : "Bachelor" Alums Reveal Their MOST DRAMATIC Moments

The latest episode of The Bachelor featured what host Jesse Palmer touted as "the rose ceremony from hell," but it also saw the return of a familiar face: Cassie Randolph.

The 26-year-old Bachelor Nation star created a social media frenzy on Monday, March 14, when she appeared in the first part of Clayton Echard's dramatic season finale. During the live portion of the ABC dating show, Cassie—who was named the winner of Colton Underwood's season in 2019—said that she "definitely was having déjà vu watching" Clayton struggle with the shocking departure of Susie Evans.

Cassie was in a similar situation back when she appeared on The Bachelor, having left the show ahead of a Fantasy Suite date only for Colton to ask for a second chance at their romance. The couple went on to date before announcing their split in 2020, with Cassie later accusing Colton of harassment following their breakup. Needless to say, many fans were surprised to see her back in the hot seat.