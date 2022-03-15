Here's How Cassie Randolph Really Feels About Returning to The Bachelor

The latest episode of The Bachelor featured what host Jesse Palmer touted as "the rose ceremony from hell," but it also saw the return of a familiar face: Cassie Randolph.
The 26-year-old Bachelor Nation star created a social media frenzy on Monday, March 14, when she appeared in the first part of Clayton Echard's dramatic season finale. During the live portion of the ABC dating show, Cassie—who was named the winner of Colton Underwood's season in 2019—said that she "definitely was having déjà vu watching" Clayton struggle with the shocking departure of Susie Evans.
Cassie was in a similar situation back when she appeared on The Bachelor, having left the show ahead of a Fantasy Suite date only for Colton to ask for a second chance at their romance. The couple went on to date before announcing their split in 2020, with Cassie later accusing Colton of harassment following their breakup. Needless to say, many fans were surprised to see her back in the hot seat.
However, a rep for Cassie exclusively tells E! News exclusively that the California native "hopes to see more" of Bachelor Nation in the future.
"She was super happy to be back with her Bachelor Nation family," the rep says of Cassie, adding that she "appreciates all the love and support after her time on the finale last night."
As for Colton, he shared on the March 14 episode of the Almost Famous podcast that he knew about Cassie's cameo beforehand. "I did know that she was going on," he told host and fellow Bachelor Nation stars Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, explaining that a producer had given him a "heads-up" before the episode aired.
However, he said that he was not given notice as to what Cassie will talk about on the show. "Whatever she needs to say, I've always from the very beginning [said] whatever she has to say or vent or do, I obviously have no control over that," he explained. "So it's whatever she feels like she needs to do."
Romantically, Cassie has moved on from her rocky past with Colton. She is now dating musician Brighton Reinhardt, with whom she went Instagram official last August. A source close to Cassie previously told E! News, "She is really happy right now and is in a healthy relationship."