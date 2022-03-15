Exclusive

Why The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong Thinks Chris Pratt Is Inside the Cyclops Costume

In this sneak peek at the March 16 episode of The Masked Singer, judge Ken Jeong wonders if a certain MCU cast member might be under the Cyclops head! Watch him put it all together.

Could Star-Lord be headed to The Masked Singer universe?

Ken Jeong puts together a convincing case that Chris Pratt himself might be under the Cyclops costume, in this exclusive clip from the March 16 episode. 

After host Nick Cannon presents a meteorite on stage with a plaque that reads "This meteorite crashed to Earth in 1988," Ken's wheels start turning.

"Okay, meteorite comes from what?" he asks. "Galaxies! And what do you do with a galaxy?"

"You guard it!" shouts judge Jenny McCarthy.

It's great to see teamwork in action.

"You've got a Guardian of the Galaxy," Ken continues. "There's a comic book that we saw in the package last week. This might be Chris Pratt!"

Ken is referring to Cyclops' introduction package, which featured a compass in addition the aforementioned comic book.

For his pièce de résistance, Ken says that the date on the meteor's plaque might be the greatest hint of all, referencing "his character Peter Quill, who was abducted from Earth in 1988."

Who knew it would pay to have so much comic book knowledge on The Masked Singer?

During the March 9 premiere, Cyclops impressed the judges with his vocals thanks to a performance of Creed's "My Sacrifice." But what was said after provided even more intrigue, as he noted that he tends to "connect more with monsters than heroes."

"I was the kind of kid who was disappointed at the end of Beauty and the Beast when he turned handsome," Cyclops revealed. He managed to impress—and intrigue—the audience enough to stick around for another week. 

Duff Goldman, who was under the McTerrier costume, was not so lucky. He got sent home after a lackluster rendition of "Working For The Weekend" by Loverboy. It was a performance made noteworthy for the fact that his headpiece came flying off on stage, but not for the actual notes he hit. 

Find out if it might really be Chris under the Cyclops head when The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox.

