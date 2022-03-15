Show Your Stripes With the It Girl-Approved Zebra Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"Do as the It Girls do" is our mantra for 2022, and currently, they are loving all things zebra. So naturally, we are on the hunt for zebra pieces to add to our wardrobe.
As seen on Winnie Harlow, Kendall Jenner and Alexa Demie, the animal print is making a comeback just in time for Hot Girl Summer, and we are here for it. Not only is this trend affordable and accessible, but it's a foolproof way to feel extra fierce whether you're on vacation, attending a festival or hanging out locally.
Ready to show your stripes like an It Girl? Scroll below to check out the zebra dresses, tops, mules, shackets and handbags that cater to every budget.
Wild Lovers Linda Printed Loungewear Set in Orange Zebra
Whether you're going on vacation or hanging around the house, this zebra loungewear set will make you feel extra fierce.
Milumia Women's High Neck Zebra Print Pullovers Long Sleeve Top
Add a touch of fun to your outfit with this lightweight turtleneck top. It's great for layering, too!
Superdown Eloise Knit Set
Is this not the most perfect brunch outfit? We love this two-piece knit set.
Blue Animal Print Patchy Vest
Rep the best of both worlds with this cheetah and zebra sweater vest! Wear it on its own or layer a white long-sleeved top underneath.
River Island Zebra Print Twist Front Shirt in Light Purple
We don't know about you, but we would wear this twist front shirt on repeat.
Petite Zebra Print Fit And Flares
These pants combine this season's hottest trends: zebra and flare jeans. We love the dark print, and the fact these jeans have a high elasticated waistband.
Faux Leather Zebra Platform Heeled Mules
Show off your fierce side with these platform mules covered in faux leather zebra print. They are so rad!
Zebra Black and White Tip Minimalist Press on Nails by TheNailPress
Don't forget about your nails! These press-on nails will definitely take your drink selfies up a notch.
Zebra Print Wool Look Shacket
Stay cozy and on-trend with this green zebra shacket!
Tommy Beaded Bag
Accessorize with this fashion-forward beaded bag! You can pair it with just about anything.
Resa Luna Blouse
Wear this stylish blouse with your fave pair of denim or some linen pants when the weather warms up.
Sam Edelman Dani Shoulder Bag
This shoulder bag will hold all of your on-the-go must-haves and elevate any outfit at the same time.
Lovewave The Kessa Mini Dress
Headed on vacation soon? This mini cut-out dress definitely needs to be in your suitcase.
Ready for more stylish wardrobe essentials? Check out the swimsuits you'll want to have for festival season and beyond!