Diane Kruger Says She "Felt Like Meat" During "Uncomfortable" Troy Screen Test

Diane Kruger is opening up about a time when she felt objectified during an early part of her movie career.

At a panel for VarietySXSW Studio on Monday, March 14, the National Treasure actress shared that she had an "uncomfortable" experience during the screen test for the 2004 film Troy, adding that she has "definitely come across the [Harvey] Weinsteins of this world from the get-go."

"I remember testing for Troy and having to go to the studio head in costume," the 45-year-old recalled. "And I felt like meat, being looked up and down and was asked, 'Why do you think you should be playing this?'"

Kruger declined to disclose the name of the executive, however, she said she's "been put in situations that were so inappropriate and so uncomfortable" and that during the early part of her career she just assumed this is what the film world was like.