Chris Pratt and Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger's Daughter Is "Nesting" Before Baby's Arrival

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s daughter Lyla is ready to meet her new sibling. Keep scrolling to find out how she’s preparing for the baby’s arrival.

Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are getting ready to expand into a family of five.

The pregnant best-selling author, 32, took to Instagram on March 15 to share how their 1-year-old Lyla Maria is getting ready for the baby's arrival.

"The latest toddler treats I find around the house," she captioned a cute image of two dolls, adding, "all her babies and stuffies are wearing diapers and bandaids. Mamas girl is nesting (fun fact: the doll on the left was bought when I was born and is doing well 32 years later.)"

Chris—who is also father to Jack, 9, whose mom is Chris' ex-wife Anna Faris—took to Katherine's comment section, jokingly writing, "If you find a turd in one of those diapers call Ghost Hunters immediately." 

In December, a source told People that Katherine and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor—who tied the knot back in 2019—were expecting their second child together. 

In July, Chris revealed during an interview on E! News' Daily Pop that he was down with having more children. 

"I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide," he said at the time. "We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."
 
The pair has not publicly revealed the sex of the baby, and fans shouldn't expect any clues from Katherine's dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

During the Terminator actor's Feb. 10 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Arnold revealed that he does not know what his daughter will be having because he isn't good at keeping secrets. 

"I really don't know," he said. "I do blow it a lot of times. Absolutely correct. Because I can't shut my mouth, so it's just blah, blah, blah."

