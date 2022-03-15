Meet the Teenage Superhero Kamala Khan in First Ms. Marvel Trailer

On March 15, Disney+ released the first trailer for Ms. Marvel, introducing MCU’s newest superhero. Watch it here!

By Jillian Fabiano Mar 15, 2022
Disney+'s teenage superhero has arrived! 

On March 15, the streamer released the first trailer for its upcoming Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel. The series introduces Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City, N.J., who is an avid gamer and a prolific fan-fiction scribe.

Ms. Marvel follows the "Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel," according to the series description. "Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to."

"Okay first off, I just want to say, I get it," Kamala's guidance counselor says to her as the trailer opens.

"You get what?" she responds.

"High school, boys, but you're staring out the window in your little fantasy land" he says.

As Kamala daydreams throughout the clip, with one student calling her a "weirdo," she says, "Maybe they're right, I spend too much time in fantasy land. It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world."

But just when Kamala begins to doubt herself, that's when she gets her superpowers, which she describes as "cosmic."

"I always thought I wanted this kind of life," she says. "But I never imagined any of this."

The series, written by Bisha K. Ali, also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah and Zenobia Shroff.

Watch Kamala get her superpowers when Ms. Marvel premieres June 8 on Disney+.

