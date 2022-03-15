Olivia Wilde Says She's the "Luckiest" While Sharing Glimpse Into Birthday Celebration

Watch : Olivia Wilde Addresses Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Cheers to another fun trip around the sun.

Olivia Wilde turned 38 on March 10, and though the private actress isn't one to share too much about her personal life, fans were able to get a glimpse of the festivities on social media.

Olivia took to Instagram Stories on March 15 with a photo of what appeared to be her 5-year-old daughter Daisy, whose dad is Olivia's ex Jason Sudeikis. The friendly exes are also parents to 7-year-old son Otis.

"It was a perfect birthday," she wrote with a heart emoji. "Thank you for the love. I'm the luckiest mofo in the game."

It's been a special year for Olivia as she continues her romance with former One Direction singer Harry Styles. And while the actress has spent plenty of time dancing to the Grammy winner's hits on tour, it's her role as Mom that appears to be most important.