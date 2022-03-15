Olivia Wilde Says She's the "Luckiest" While Sharing Glimpse Into Birthday Celebration

Actress Olivia Wilde thanked fans for all the love after celebrating her birthday with family. See how she marked another year of life.

Cheers to another fun trip around the sun. 

Olivia Wilde turned 38 on March 10, and though the private actress isn't one to share too much about her personal life, fans were able to get a glimpse of the festivities on social media.

Olivia took to Instagram Stories on March 15 with a photo of what appeared to be her 5-year-old daughter Daisy, whose dad is Olivia's ex Jason Sudeikis. The friendly exes are also parents to 7-year-old son Otis

"It was a perfect birthday," she wrote with a heart emoji. "Thank you for the love. I'm the luckiest mofo in the game." 

It's been a special year for Olivia as she continues her romance with former One Direction singer Harry Styles. And while the actress has spent plenty of time dancing to the Grammy winner's hits on tour, it's her role as Mom that appears to be most important.

Just last month, Olivia snapped a photo of herself wearing the head of an elephant costume.

"That Sunday kind of parenting," she wrote on Instagram just hours before Jason won a 2022 SAG Award for his buzzworthy role in Ted Lasso.

And while Olivia and Jason have moved on from their romantic relationship, the pair will always be a part of each other's lives as they co-parent their two children.

"They are figuring it out as they go," a source shared with E! News after their 2020 split. "She tries to just keep the peace. She knows she is a great mom and will always do what's best for her kids."

As for her professional life, Olivia has a jam-packed schedule ahead including the release of her highly anticipated movie Don't Worry Darling, which stars Harry. She will also tackle the story of American gymnast Kerri Strug's journey to the 1996 Olympics when she directs Perfect

There's just no rest for the best.

