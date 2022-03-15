Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Walk Red Carpet Together for the First Time in Nearly a Decade

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke made their first red-carpet appearance together in more than seven years for the New York City premiere of his new film, The Lost City.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are back on the scene. 

The Harry Potter alum and his longtime girlfriend hit the red carpet together on Monday, March 14, for the New York City premiere of his latest movie, The Lost City, which also stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.

Daniel and Erin—who have been dating since 2012—wore matching black-and-white ensembles as they made their first red carpet appearance together in more than seven years. The last time Daniel and the Good Girls Revolt actress hit a red carpet together was at the 2014 Tony Awards, where he was nominated for his role in The Cripple of Inishmaan

The British actor, 32, and Erin, 37, first met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings but did not confirm their relationship to the public until 2014. 

While the couple usually keeps details about their romance private, Daniel opened up about the leading lady in his life during a 2014 interview with Parade.

"It was one of those instant things where you're like, ‘Oh, I really like this person,'" he told the publication. "You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The Harry Potter star added that the "ease in conversation" aided their budding relationship. "I'm not a very chilled-out person a lot of the time," Daniel continued. "But there's a relaxed quality to our conversation. There's no effort in it. It's totally flowing. It's a wonderful thing."

