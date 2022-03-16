The Bachelor Alum Rachael Kirkconnell Shares Affordable Amazon Date Night Looks & Wardrobe Staples

We included these products chosen by Rachael Kirkconnell we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Rachael is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's just something special about the confidence you get from a new outfit, right? If you want to update your wardrobe with some budget-conscious (yet fashionable) picks, just let The Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell do the shopping for you. The Georgia native recently went live on Amazon to share some date night styles with options ranging from a dressed-up night on the town to a chill night at home.
Rachael told Amazon shoppers, "What I love about all of these pieces is that you can get so much wear out of them, so much use out of them." If you want to shop for some rose-worthy looks, let Rachael be your guide.
Pink Queen Womens Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodycon Midi Sheath Dress
"I'm gonna start with this midi dress. This is great for date night. This is great for going out. This is so soft and so comfortable that you can wear this a lot and you can layer it. You can dress it up with some jewelry and a jacket. Or you can dress it down with some sneakers and a little jean jacket. I really love this one and black is just super flattering and very slimming."
This dress comes in 14 colors and it has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Guberry Womens Wrap V Neck Long Sleeve Velvet Bodycon Ruched Cocktail Party Dress
"This is one of my favorites. This is a velvet wrap dress. I love green. If you guys don't know, green is one of my favorite colors. I also think that it's just a really flattering color for everyone. The detailing at the side is one of my favorite parts and it's very very flattering now. This neckline is perfect, stopping just at the perfect spot. This also has a really really good stretch to it, so it's really comfortable. This one has so much move to it."
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo included this dress her roundup of date night looks. It's also an E! Shopping Editor favorite. This dress comes in seven colors and it has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Romwe Women's Elegant Sweetheart Neck Strapless Stretchy Party Jumpsuit
"This is a cute little jumpsuit. The color is great. It has wiring up here, so when you put it on, because it's strapless, it does a really good job of staying up. I love this one. I love the trim because it's really flattering where it hits underneath your chest. It has a fitted look to it. You could wear this with a blazer. You could throw a jacket over it and wear it with some comfortable heels."
This jumpsuit comes in 14 colors.
Zonsaoja Women's Sweater Dress
"This is one of my favorite dresses. I love dresses that have a little belt like this because a belt can make or break a dress sometimes. You can put the belt exactly where you want in the waist to show your figure and just make it as flattering as possible on you. This is great for a date night, but also rewearing it to work. It's so comfortable. It honestly feels like a blanket. This comes in other colors."
Pink Queen Women's Loose Turtleneck Oversize Long Pullover Sweater Dress
"This is a sweater dress. I love the color. I love a deep maroon color. My favorite part about this dress is that it has pockets. I love that so much. You can put your little leftovers in here and bring some snacks with you. I love the way this fits too. It's a looser fit, but you can add a belt if you want a more fitted look. You can wear this with boots or sneakers."
This dress has 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 22 colors.
Shoe'N Tale Women Faux Suede Chunky Heel Stretch Over The Knee Thigh High Boots
"I think these boots would look really really good with the sweater dress. These are some thigh-high boots. I think this is such a cute little look with the dress. We have a bit of space between the boots and the dress. These are very comfortable. They have a little bit of a thicker heel for extra support. They're very soft, but the back has a spandex-like material, so there's a lot of stretch in these. If you have thicker calves or ankles, these will still fit you great."
These boots have 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they've been recommended by Kyle Richards and Lala Kent.
Amssoo Women’s Sock Booties
"I also have these little sock boots. These are usually a go-to just because when I travel a lot, these are shoes that I can pack to match a bunch of different outfits. I can wear these with so many things. These have a good amount of stretch to them. These are super comfortable and there is plenty of room in them. These are at such a good price point too."
These booties come in five colors.
Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Long Cardigan Coat
"This is a teddy coat. This is another staple piece that you should have in your closet. You can wear this over a nice date night outfit or you can wear this over sweatpants and a t-shirt. The options unlimited with a teddy coat. It feels like an actual blanket. That material is so so soft. This one also has pockets. I think it's crazy when some coats don't have pockets. The inside of the coat is a satin material. The coat feels pretty insulated and keeps you warm without looking extra puffy. It's still very slimming. It hits right at the knees. I think it's a perfect length and I love the color, but it comes in multiple colors."
This Amazon bestseller comes in 22 colors in sizes ranging from S to 3X. It has 6,500+ 5-star reviews. E! Shopping Editors love this coat and it was also recommended by JoJo Fletcher and Kenya Moore.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
"I think this bag would go with every single one of these pieces. It's JW PEI. It's so cute. I love this brand. It feels very very high-quality. It feels like a really nice, designer bag. My favorite part about these bags is that they have a big magnet clasp. That makes it easy to get in and out of your bag with ease. This does come in other colors, but this one literally goes with everything. It's really really really good quality. How gorgeous is that bag? I love it."
This bag is available on Amazon in several colors. Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Lucy Hale, and Irina Shayk have been photographed with the JW PEI Gabbi bag.
Eternal It Girl Megan Fox has it in multiple colors and has been photographed with it in black, blue, and green. Reality fan favorites Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Paige DeSorbo, Kandi Burruss, and Ashley Iaconetti have that Gabbi bag too.
Zowodo Women's Casual Two Piece Solid Color Ribbed Knit Long Sleeve Tops and Bodycon Midi Skirt
"I love this set to be comfortable and still look cute. I personally love the brown, but if you're not crazy about the brown it comes in a whole bunch of colors. It comes in a really pretty beige color that I also love. You can wear this skirt with other sweaters. You can wear this top with some sweats or jeans. I can do so many different things with this skirt. I love the way this shirt fits. You can throw this on with a jacket or a blazer too."
"I love the band on the skirt. It's super comfortable while also cinching you in. It fits so well."
Mangopop Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
"This is a must-have. I think this is another staple for everyone's closet. It's a bodysuit. It is a really good piece just to have in your closet because it goes with everything. You can never go wrong with a black bodysuit. It's so comfortable and so stretchy. It's super flattering with a great fit and a good arm length. It's super soft and comes in lots of colors. This is another good piece that you can pair with any pants or skirts."
"I love wearing a necklace over a turtleneck too because you can really show off the jewelry. You can also dress this down with some jeans and sneakers." This bodysuit has 20,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This is one of Amazon's top-selling bodysuits and it's also a favorite pick from Kyle Richards' Amazon must-haves list, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow, and an Amazon favorite from Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.
Floerns Women's Plaid High Waist Bodycon Mini Skirt
"This is super cute. I absolutely love a cute, little plaid skirt like this. The length is really good, which is something I worry about with skirts. This would also be really cute with a belt and the bodysuit. This is a perfect outfit with the ankle boots. It also works with the taller boots too."
This dress is available in multiple colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. It has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fahsyee Women's Leather Jackets
"I love a leather jacket. This is super cute with the bodysuit and the mini skirt. This is another piece that I just think everyone should have in their closets along with the black bodysuit. This one has a belt, but if that's not your style, the belt is removable. It has multiple pockets with zippers. The arm length is incredible. It fits so well. It doesn't have that weird smell that a lot of leather has."
"The details are silver. This is a really great jacket if you need a leather jacket. I just think you can really style this in so many different ways. It's timeless. You can wear this today, in a week, and in ten years. It will never go out of style and it's also super flattering."
This jacket has 1,000+ 5-star reviews.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
"This is such a good blazer. I love love love the fit. Once again, the arm length is incredible. It has pockets and one button. It's really cute. You can dress this up or dress it down. I would even wear it open with jeans and some sneakers for a cool girl look with that bag. I would love this blazer with a black skirt of a black dress too. This would be really cute over a crop top. I love the shoulders. It's slightly padded. It's a really good quality. The inside is lined very well."
"You can wear this for a date night and you can also wear this for work. Wear this over some trousers and that bodysuit to go to work."
This dress has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, Paige DeSorbo, and Lala Kent.
Steve Madden Women's Howler Fashion Boot
"These are really cute. These are Steve Madden. These would look cute with the brown two-piece. I love that together. I love the sweater dress with this. This would also pair well with jeans and a white bodysuit or a white sweater."
These boots come in eight colors.
BTFBM Women Casual V Neck Long Sleeve Sweaters
"This is a cute little wrap sweater. It's stretchy, so comfortable, and so soft. I love where it hits. Oh my gosh, it's so cute! I love this little wrap sweater. It feels like a blanket. You can wear this for a date night with a skirt or with jeans to dress it down a bit. It comes in different colors too."
This sweater has also been recommended by The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.
Wetkiss Women’s Clear Heels Shoes
"These are my favorite shoes that I found. I know you guys have seen this trend. They're perfect Cinderella shoes with jewels on the top. These are cute for a dressy date night. I love the clear look because you can match with any color. These would be really cute with the velvet dress for a fun night out or the jumpsuit. I think they are very comfortable, especially for a pointed toe shoe. These are really trending right now, but I am happy I found these at a better price. These look just like the shoes I've been seeing everywhere."
These heels have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings
"I love these for a lot of different uses. These are another staple you need to have in your closet. I wear them probably every other day. You can dress them up or down easily. I can even work out in them. These are really good quality for leather leggings. The stretch is really good. These are a staple for me."
Porsha Williams and Lala Kent both have these leggings. They're also an E! Shopping Editor favorite. These leggings have 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fessceruna Store Womens Pajamas Set- 3 Pieces
"I wear this one a lot to feel comfortable and cute around the house. This is a perfect set. It has a crop top, I love where it hits. I love these pants because they're a great length and because of how stretchy they are. They're so stretchy and so comfortable. This little cardigan is something you can throw over anything. It's really long. It hits right above my ankle. It's super good quality."
This set comes in 11 colorways.
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets (Standard and Plus)
"A jean jacket is another staple. This one has sherpa inside of it. This is Levi's. This is a jacket everyone needs in their closet. It will go with so much stuff. This is incredible with a bunch of pockets too. This is one of my favorite pieces. It is super thick and will keep you warm, but it's not too thick to where you can't move in it."
This jacket comes in multiple washes and it has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YSense Women's Long Plaid Blanket Chunky Oversized
"I love the colors on this. You have colors that are a good transitional palette for different seasons. This scarf also comes in solids if patterns aren't your thing."
This scarf have 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Merokeety Women’s Oversized Long Batwing Sleeve Cardigan
"This cardigan is such a good piece to have. It's knitted and another wardrobe staple."
This cardigan is available in 13 colors.
Yeokou Women's Fall Color Block Plaid Flannel Shacket
"This is a good flannel jacket. I love flannel jackets like this. I like to wear them a little bigger. I think the sizing is great on this."
Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbert recommended this shacket too. It comes in several colors and it has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Women's Disquette Slipper
"Ugg is on Amazon. I have these in brown, so I had to get some grey ones. I love the platforms. I am living in these. You can wear them outside too because they have a really good sole."
If you're looking for more The Bachelor-inspired shopping, Susie Evans uses this $3 foundation.