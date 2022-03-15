Inside Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' “High Energy” Wedding Reception

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews had a ball on their wedding day, no team uniforms needed.
Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback married his high school sweetheart in an intimate ceremony planned by Mindy Weiss.
"Brittany and Patrick's wedding day was very peaceful and fun," a source exclusively tells E! News about the March 12 wedding, which took place in Maui, Hawaii. "They really did look so in love; they never left each other's side." During the ceremony, the source says, "they spoke about being high school sweethearts."
The 26-year-olds' daughter Sterling, who they welcomed in February 2021, was front and center for the nuptials and also came down the aisle in style.
"Their daughter was the flower girl, and came down in a pale-blue electric car that was remote controlled by adults and said Mahomes on the back," the source tells E! News, adding that her vehicle matched the couple's pale-blue décor theme. Sterling also "didn't cry," according to the insider, who noted that the moment was "very cute."
As for who stood by Patrick's side, the source reports that Patrick's best man was his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, and one of his groomsmen was his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.
And all the "fun" energy exhibited throughout the ceremony flowed right into their reception.
"They had a live band and a DJ from Los Angeles, and they danced all night," the insider recalled, adding that the two "seriously never left the dance floor."
"Everybody was dancing; it was one of those high-energy parties," the source said, noting that a lot of Patrick's teammates were also in attendance. "Overall, it was pretty traditional, and they did father-daughter and mother-son dances."
And since no wedding is quite complete without a notable dessert, it's only right that the quarterback also had his very own cake, which featured a replica of himself standing beside a football.
Additionally, guests left the unforgettable evening with gift bags that included custom-labeled Coors Lights, snacks and other fun items.
The couple's wedding comes more than a year after Patrick popped the question in September 2020.
"The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind," Brittany wrote on Instagram right after the proposal. "You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond."