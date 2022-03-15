Inside Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' “High Energy” Wedding Reception

Watch : Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Married!

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews had a ball on their wedding day, no team uniforms needed.



Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback married his high school sweetheart in an intimate ceremony planned by Mindy Weiss.



"Brittany and Patrick's wedding day was very peaceful and fun," a source exclusively tells E! News about the March 12 wedding, which took place in Maui, Hawaii. "They really did look so in love; they never left each other's side." During the ceremony, the source says the couple, who are parents to 12-month-old daughter Sterling, also "spoke about being high school sweethearts."

As for who stood by Patrick's side, the source reports that Patrick's best man was his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, and one of his groomsmen was his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.

And all the "fun" energy exhibited throughout the ceremony flowed right into their reception.

"They had a live band and a DJ from Los Angeles, and they danced all night," the insider recalled, adding that the two "seriously never left the dance floor."