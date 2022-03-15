How Temptation Island Has Changed in the Age of Sex Positivity

Watch : "Temptation Island," The Dubrows' New Series & Matt's Debate

New season, same temptations.

USA's Temptation Island is back with season four this week and longtime host Mark L. Walberg is teasing some major "trouble" ahead for all four of the new couples putting their love (and loyalty) to the test.

"It gets emotional and real really quickly on this season and it's the guys that are driving that," Walberg told E! News during an exclusive interview ahead of the March 16 premiere. "We have four guys that really tap in emotionally here right off the bat, so I think that's a little bit of a difference."

Walberg added that "it's safe to say" all four couples "may have some trouble in their relationship" this season being surrounded by 24 sexy singles (scroll down to meet the new couples and singles!). "It's an extreme experience to go on Temptation Island and they do their best to handle it."

Although Walberg hesitated to spoil anything in terms of how many couples leave together and how many don't—"The truth is I literally feel like the network just put some secret camera in my house for fear that I say something I shouldn't say," he joked—he did tease, "I would tell you that all possibilities are on the table. There's a lot of connections that happen with the singles and our couples and there's a lot of drama that they have to unpack."