Riverdale's Charles Melton Steps Out With Genera+ion's Chase Sui Wonders

What's going on with Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders?
That's the question fans are asking after the two were spotted together in New York on Saturday, March 12. Melton, 31, and Wonders, 25, kept their looks cool and casual for their outing. The Genera+ion actress sported a black coat over a blue tracksuit and dark sneakers while the Riverdale actor wore a Sundae School fleece jacket, black hoodie, dark shorts, green beanie, sunglasses and white Nike tennis shoes.
"They kept close," an eyewitness told E! News, "and appeared to be comfortable with one another."
While neither star has commented on the romance rumors, this isn't the first time Melton and Wonders have raised eyebrows. The weekend before their sighting, Wonders was spotted wearing a very similar fleece zip-up and pair of sunnies at a celebration for Shiva Baby's Spirit Awards nominations in West Hollywood, California. And earlier this month, both stars posted pictures from France to Instagram.
Back in January, Vogue China and Vogue Film released a short movie called Wake that Wonders not only starred in with Melton but also wrote and directed.
"Honored to work with VOGUEfilm & @voguechina to direct a little movie flanked by the most brilliant friends and collaborators," she wrote in a December Instagram post teasing the project. "Big love n big gratitude for this project and this squad--both close to the heart. Stay tooooned."
Prior to spending time with Wonders, Melton dated Camila Mendes. The Riverdale costars first sparked romance rumors in 2018, making their red carpet debut as a couple later that year. In December 2019, a source told E! News, "Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now" and that they were "taking a break from their relationship."
But in June 2021, the duo fueled reconciliation rumors after they were spotted grabbing dinner together with friends. The pair were then seen dining together again in August and were last photographed together in September.
E! News has reached out to Melton's and Wonders' team for comment but has yet to hear back.