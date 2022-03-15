Succession's Brian Cox Recreates Euphoria Bathroom Scene and We've Never Ever Been Happier

This is one crossover we never knew we needed.
For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmy Live, Succession's Brian Cox got dolled up in his best checkered shirt and blue jeans to recreate the now iconic Euphoria scene where Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, has a breakdown in the school bathroom. And though the 75-year-old actor's best work is in HBO's other hit show Succession, this monologue comes in at a close second.
"F--k it," Cox declares, hands on his hip. "I'm in love with Nate Jacobs and he's in love with me and don't you f--king give me that look!"
The actor put his own twist on the speech by bringing his voice to a near whisper as he declared, "You can all judge me if you want but I don't care. I have never, ever been happier!"
And then, oddly enough, he bit it into an apple with an intensity that we've never quite seen.
Naturally, Twitter was buzzing over the HBO crossover event. "idk why i never considered the very real possibility that brian cox has seen euphoria," one person captioned the video, "like in my mind he should not be watching that!"
Of course, the star is well-versed in his fellow thespians' work, also taking the opportunity to address the controversial comments he made about Johnny Depp in his new memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. The star warned Kimmel to be careful with what he says about Depp, likening his fans to a "CIA agency that works on his behalf."
But Cox admitted that he "went for the easy joke" by calling the Edward Scissorhands actor "so overblown, so overrated," adding, "I'm not like that normally but I was just being a bit glib. I was a bit flippant about it."
This isn't the first time Cox has clarified his statements about Depp. He previously told Deadline that he meant no disrespect, saying, "I think Johnny Depp is a wonderful actor. He's very good, but he's not the greatest actor who ever lived, you know? And I do think a lot of things are projected onto Johnny Depp, which are more than he would even desire, I think."
Moreover, he stated, "It's only my opinion."