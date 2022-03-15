Tarte Cosmetics: Get $107 Worth of Makeup for Just $49

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Is your makeup collection in need of a refresh? Yeah, same, but it's not as if we all have an unlimited cosmetics budget. However, there's an amazing deal on Tarte Cosmetics at QVC happening for a limited time. You can get $107 worth of Tarte makeup for just $49.
This value set is called "Tarte 30 Seconds To Stunning," which sounds ideal for the women on the go. This kit has two lip gloss bombs, two eyeshadow sticks, and the beloved Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara. If you're running short on time and you need to get ready, you can just swipe these products for a quick, glamorous look. It doesn't get any easier than that and this deal is hard to pass up.
Let's check out the products and why they're worth checking out.
Tarte 30 Seconds To Stunning 5-PC Set and Bag
Let's break down the content of this 5-piece value set.
The Tartelette Shadow Liner is the most convenient product for eye makeup. You can use it as an eye shadow and/or an eyeliner It comes in a convenient stick design, it's waterproof, highly-pigmented, and you can layer it on to intensify the color. You get two shades: Eye Catching (amethyst) and Fearless (golden bronze shade). And since this is an eyeshadow/eye liner, you're basically getting 4 eye products.
The Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara gives you the added volume you desire and it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
The Maracuja Juicy Lip Creme is a hybrid between a lip gloss and a lip balm. It feels creamy on your lips, and delivers shine and medium-coverage color. You'll get these lip colors in two shades, Peachy Pink and Mauve.
Where's what QVC shoppers had to say about the products.
One raved, "Tarte, Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara! This product is beyond the best mascara I have ever used! I would highly recommend this product to anyone. The application is so easy. If you are in the market for trying something new, try the Tarte, Lights,Camera, Lashes Mascara. You will not be disappointed!"
Another shared, "This was my first experience using Tarte..This mascara works!!...It lifted my lashes & I was shocked how much volume it gave my lashes only using 2 coats...I have tried other brands & no matter what I did my lashes were hard to see even using 3 coats. Will definitely be ordering more..Thank you Tarte for this wonderful mascara."
"This is the sort of thing that is amazing for vacations or our daily life as female superheroes. It's easy application with true staying power, I'd imagine it is great for the beach pool too! I've been using them every day and love them. They also make a nice base if you want to blend in with your regular shadows over top. I live in Florida so makeup melts in the summer heat, this is bulletproof," a QVC customer said about Tarte eye makeup.
A QVC shopper shared, "These lip balm colors are so great! They cover well and look like a gloss but long lasting. I like the pretty nude colors. They plump my lips with a cooling not stinging formula. Happy with this purchase."
Another fan of the lip balm said, "This is a wonderful product. Tarte has done it again. The colors are pretty and not overwhelming, the color stays and it is not sticky like most glosses seem to be."
