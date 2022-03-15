Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Dead at 37 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Fans are keeping Kelis in their thoughts following the death of her husband Mike Mora.

The management team for the 42-year-old "Milkshake" singer confirmed that her photographer spouse passed away at the age of 37 following his battle with cancer.

"Sadly, it's true that Mike Mora has passed away," Red Light Management's Steve Satterthwaite told Entertainment Tonight. "We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family's privacy as of right now. Thank you."

Mora announced his cancer diagnosis on Instagram in September 2021. According to the post, he'd decided to get checked out in September 2020 after experiencing "the worst pain" in his stomach, as well as a loss of appetite and back pain. "It was a bit late," he wrote. "But just in time."

He was hospitalized and "extremely worried" about Kelis and their newborn daughter, the couple having welcomed the child just 17 days before. The "Bossy" star is also mom to sons Shepherd, 6, and Knight, 12.

"In fact, while she was in the NICU for 10 days (whole other story), I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer," Mora wrote. "With no idea what was about to come my way."