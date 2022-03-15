Sephora Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Clinique & LashFood Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Clinique and LashFood. And, that is not all: you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Clinique High Impact Mascara
This is Clinique's best-selling mascara. Use this to add volume and definition to your lashes. It's available in black and brown.
This mascara has 41.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one fan raving, "MIRACLE WORKER. Seriously the best! Whenever I want a dramatic lash I just slap this on and it works MIRACLES. I swear on my grave this mascara is the best."
Another shopper said, "I have been repurchasing this mascara for years, maybe since 2013, tried tons of other brands and still, this one is the best."
LashFood Phyto-Medic, Natural Eyelash Enhancer
Ditch the lash extensions, lash lifts, and false eyelashes. Try this serum instead to enhance your lashes. This four-month supply is meant to be used at night, with the brand claiming that it will give you the stronger, longer, and thicker lashes that you desire.
This serum has 37.4K "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one insisting, "You need this product. This stuff is AMAZING!! I've only been using this for a few weeks and I already see such a difference with my lashes. 10/10!!"
Another shopper said, "I was looking for an eyelash serum after losing some lashes from extensions. I originally was going to purchase grande lash, but the worker suggested this product instead. I'm very thankful she did because this product exactly what I wanted which was to strengthen and lengthen my lashes. It didn't irritate my eyes and I noticed results very fast."
