See Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Keep Each Other Close During Latest Date Night

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff took to the red carpet for their latest date night. At the Critics' Choice Awards, they were spotted wrapped in each other's arms.

Watch: Margaret Qualley's Surreal Moment Working With Mom Andie MacDowell

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's date night went all too well.

The two spent their date night at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards, getting cozy in each other's arms.

Margaret, 26, wore a dress with floral print at the top and layered with tinsel at the waist, while Jack, 37, took on a more casual look with a black coat layered over a white T-shirt on Sunday, March 13.

Margaret was at the awards show for her Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television nomination as Alex in Netflix's Maid.

The award ultimately went to Kate Winslet for her performance as Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown. Although the Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood star left empty-handed, it's clear from the photos she still enjoyed her night out with Jack.

In August 2021, Margaret was first spotted with the Bleachers singer on a date to Milk Bar in New York. The two enjoyed their ice cream and company, with plenty of PDA.

read
Maid's Margaret Qualley Reveals the Truth About Those Disgusting Cleaning Scenes

Margaret's upcoming projects include Poor Things alongside Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. Meanwhile, Jack is preparing for a 2022 tour with his new Bleachers album, Take the sadness Out of Saturday Night.

Scroll on to see inside two of their recent date nights.

Big Night Out

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff celebrated the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards together.

Dinner for Two

The duo turned the award show into their "date night," as Margaret wrote on Instagram.

An Intimate Outing

Jack had his arm draped around her shoulders during the event, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13.

Her Plus-One

The 27-year-old actress was nominated for Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in Maid, though Kate Winslet took the trophy for Mare of Easttown.

Busy Bees

Two days prior, the couple also hit the town when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire hotel.

Looking Cozy

The paired posed together on March 11, with Margaret in a grey draped dress and Jack in a black suit and white shirt.

