See Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Keep Each Other Close During Latest Date Night

Watch : Margaret Qualley's Surreal Moment Working With Mom Andie MacDowell

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's date night went all too well.

The two spent their date night at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards, getting cozy in each other's arms.

Margaret, 26, wore a dress with floral print at the top and layered with tinsel at the waist, while Jack, 37, took on a more casual look with a black coat layered over a white T-shirt on Sunday, March 13.

Margaret was at the awards show for her Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television nomination as Alex in Netflix's Maid.

The award ultimately went to Kate Winslet for her performance as Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown. Although the Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood star left empty-handed, it's clear from the photos she still enjoyed her night out with Jack.

In August 2021, Margaret was first spotted with the Bleachers singer on a date to Milk Bar in New York. The two enjoyed their ice cream and company, with plenty of PDA.