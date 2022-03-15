You’ll Need Tissues to Watch Sharna Burgess’ Emotional Pregnancy Video With Brian Austin Green

Before Sharna Burgess delivers a baby, she is delivering all the feels.
The mom-to-be took to Instagram to share a video montage from her pregnancy journey on Monday, March 14. The heartfelt tribute featured clips of her pregnancy test, first baby bump selfie, trips to the doctor's office with partner Brian Austin Green and breaking the news to both of her parents.
Showing just how full-circle the experience has been, Sharna explained in the video that her father, Raymond Eric Burgess, passed away one month after learning she was pregnant.
"He passed away only a month later, and some part of me thinks he was holding on to see that I was ok," she wrote. "That I am safe and loved and truly happy."
Sharna continued, "And now it's my turn to be a parent. I will give it my everything and hope I do half as good a job and mine did."
She penned a letter of love under the video. "I can't watch this without crying. It's the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time," she shared. "Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way."
Reflecting on her future, Sharna shared that she feels she is "meant for this."
"3 months to go until I step into the role of Parent," the Dancing With the Stars pro said. "I have no idea what I'm doing but I'm surrounded by people that do. People I love and trust deeply. And, I trust my own instincts and nurturing nature."
As Sharna and Brian approach the due date for their baby boy, the dancer has been getting candid about her motherhood experience. On March 13, Sharna took to Instagram with a throwback selfie taken the moment she found out she was expecting.
"I was in shock and still trying to process that this was real," Sharna wrote. "It felt weird taking a photo in that moment but I'm glad I did."
In her March 13 post, Sharna also reflected on the clips of her late father learning she was pregnant before his death in January.
"Seeing my Dad in videos I haven't watched since he passed was both beautiful and hard," she shared. "There aren't words for how grateful I am that we got to share those moments before he left."
Brian and Sharna confirmed they were expecting on Feb. 4 with a photoshoot in Hawaii. A few weeks later, they announced their baby boy is due July 4. Their newest addition will mark their first baby together. Brian is also father to kids Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9, with ex-wife Megan Fox and Kassius Green, 19, with Vanessa Marcil.