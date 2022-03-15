We Need to Talk About Rachel Recchia's Missing Nail on The Bachelor

Nails before males.
We're guessing that many members of Bachelor Nation resonate with this mantra after the March 14 episode of The Bachelor. Part one of the dramatic season 26 finale featured, what host Jesse Palmer described as, the rose ceremony from hell. There were tears, fears and swears shared after Bachelor Clayton Echard told Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia that he was in love with both of them (plus former front-runner Susie Evans).
And while this was terribly intense, a missing accessory is what captured Bachelor Nation's attention on Twitter. As the heated scene played out, fans couldn't help but fixate on the fact that Rachel was missing a nail amid the chaos. One fan wrote on Twitter, "The only thing I can focus on right now is Rachel's broken nail on her middle finger."
"Rachel this broken nail is an OMEN," another commented. "Get away from this dips--t fast as you can. "
The nail commentary didn't stop there, as another viewer called Rachel's missing nail "really distracting."
Others found themselves relating to the very real moment of heartbreak. One member of Bachelor Nation commented, "My heart goes out for Rachel she cried her lashes and nail off and still decided to stay with all the cards on the table."
"Girl there is no need to explain," another fan expressed. "You lost a nail, standing in heels, those stairs, those STAIRS."
Way to put the real in reality TV, Rachel!
We knew the finale would be an eventful one, as Jesse previously teased to E! News that season 26 is "the most emotional" one to date.
"Clayton is doing the best he can, and made all of his own decisions," he promised. "And now he's having to deal with those consequences and we're all going to see how his journey unfolds."
Part two of The Bachelor finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.