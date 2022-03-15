See Tom Hiddleston Enjoy Rare Outing With Girlfriend Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton were not so Loki at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards this weekend.
The stars, who have yet to comment on their relationship publicly, made a rare public outing to the awards show on Sunday, March 13, walking the red carpet while holding hands and laughing together. Zawe wore a high-neck, flowing pink dress that draped over her. Meanwhile, Tom strolled up in a classic suit and tie, adding texture to the look in a suede jacket.
Tom (who previously dated Taylor Swift) and Zawe seemed to make their relationship public when they attended the 2021 Tony Awards together. They reportedly met while working on the broadway production of Betrayal in 2019, but haven't explicitly confirmed an off-screen relationship.
However, they have been photographed attending multiple outings by each other's sides, including at UNICEF's Blue Moon Gala in London in December.
On Sunday, Tom was at the BAFTAs to present Best Film—the final award of the night—that was awarded to the team behind The Power of the Dog.
The couple seemingly took their romance from the stage to the red carpet and, soon, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Zawe will be joining the MCU in The Marvels, which is slated to release in 2023, according to her IMDb.
Not much information has been released, but co-star Brie Larson teased details of the Captain Marvel sequel in an Instagram post back in December. Zawe and Brie posed together in sweaters that say "Villain Lovers Club" and "Joy Division."
The Captain Marvel lead teased in the caption, "Marvel fans, start your theories."
While fans wait to see Tom's next date night with Zawe, The Avengers actor shared in an interview with The Telegraph that he likes to keep his romances under wraps.
"Everyone is entitled to a private life," he said in 2017. "I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."