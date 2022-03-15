Why Pete Davidson Has Been a “Great Partner” for Kim Kardashian

Watch : Khloe Kardashian ADORES Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has proven to be a shoulder to lean on for Kim Kardashian.

A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News she is "so grateful" for Pete's support amid her split from Kanye West.

"He's really been a great partner and has been there for her through all of this," the source shared. "It's been a very stressful time dealing with Kanye and coordinating the kids with him."

The insider added that while the public text message exchange between Kanye and Pete has caused quite the stir, Kim is proud of Pete for standing his ground.

"She's really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself," the insider said. "She thinks it's complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She's so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on."

On March 13, Pete's friend Dave Sirus posted a "message" from Pete. The since-deleted post contained a string of text messages between the Saturday Night Live star and Kanye. A source close to Kanye confirmed to E! News that the texts are authentic.