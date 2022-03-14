TikTok Trending NuFace Is on Sale for up to 52% Off

This facial toning tool went viral on TikTok for giving users an instant face lift at home.

By Carly Shihadeh Mar 14, 2022 11:42 PMTags
Scrolling through TikTok lately, you've probably noticed that NuFace's facial toning devices are trending. Creators are posting their experiences using NuFace's products, and the results speak for themselves. TikTokers' before/ after results show that the tool works almost instantly, providing a sculpted, lifted look to jawlines, eyes, and cheeks. 

Creators on the popular app were also quick to notice that Nordstrom Rack is having a sale on the tools, so you can lift, tone, and rid your face of wrinkles at home for up to 52% off.  

According to NuFace, when our body's natural current slows down due to aging, it can lead to sagging skin. The company's products provide a microcurrent treatment that is said to mimic the body's natural current, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and contouring the face. NuFace's products can even improve the tone of your skin. Talk about a face workout! 

If you see us looking snatched, now you know why. Scroll below for the product that provides real, almost instant results. 

Summer Fridays & Deux Launch Limited-Edition Cookie Dough That's Actually Good for Your Skin

NuFace Refreshed Mini Facial Toning Device & Gel Primer 2-Piece Set

If you want to try this face-sculpting tool, but you don't want to break your budget, we suggest trying the mini size which is discounted even more because of Nordstrom Rack's sale

$209
$120
Nordstrom Rack

NuFace Refreshed Trinity Kit - Blush

52% off and sculpted, lifted skin? Sign us up. 

$339
$160
Nordstrom Rack

NuFace Fix Device

Here's another NuFace device that works around the mouth, eyes, and forehead to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Check out the product for amazing before and after photos. 

$149
$100
Nordstrom Rack

You know what else is great for your complexion? Sleep. Check out these World Sleep Week 2022 Best Deals: Wayfair, Mattress Firm, Casper, Purple, Allswell, Nectar & More.

