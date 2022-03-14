Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Adorable Photo of Her and Jason Statham's Newborn Daughter

Baby's first post!
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared photos of her newborn baby with Jason Statham, Isabella James Statham, in an Instagram post on March 14. The photos show the baby in yellow knit sweatpants and a white long-sleeve shirt as Rosie rests her hand on the baby's stomach.
In the carousel, the model shows off some of the staples in her life currently, including diapers, baby wipes and baby cream.
Rosie, 34, also shared a photo of a baby present she received from the Beckham family.
"Dear Rosie and Jason," the card in the photo read. "Congratulations on the birth of Isabella James! We are so happy for you."
The card signed by David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham accompanied a yellow-and-white baby outfit consisting of a cardigan sweater, white floral top and yellow satin bottoms.
Rosie and Jason welcomed their second child on Feb. 2 and announced the birth on Instagram Feb. 8 with a photo of Isabella's hand peeping through a bassinet. Isabella joins big brother Jack, 4, who was born in 2017.
Before Isabella's birth, Rosie showed off her baby bump on Jan. 23 in an Instagram post that contained a series of mirror selfies of her posing in a brown maxi dress. By that time, she was counting down to the birth, captioning the post with an hourglass and baby emoji.
Back in December, Rosie joined Hailey Bieber in a video on her YouTube channel, where she imparted a few wise words about motherhood. She told Hailey to "[be] easy on yourself. because it's full-on and it's a juggle, whether you're a stay-at-home mum or whether you're a working mum. You take on a lot."
She added that support from other women was imperative to making it through the tough times of being a mother.
"I can call my mum, on my bathroom floor, sobbing, asking for her for advice. And I think you do, you lean into your grandmother's, your mother's advice, older women around you that have been through it," Rosie explained. "The amount of like, camaraderie and support that I felt from women was just like nothing else I had experienced. And it really is just a wonderful bond to have between other mothers."
Looks like everything is coming up roses for Rosie, as she introduces her baby girl to the world.